5 kitchens full of character

It goes without saying that sanitised, uncluttered kitchens are not to everyone's taste. The kitchen is the heart of the home, after all, the place where we hang out, play, chat, cook, eat, and more, so a little personality in the room doesn't go amiss. Whether it's knick-knacks that are meaningful to us, a comfortable table to sit at, or a warm and welcoming colour scheme, it's good to give a kitchen some character. In this ideabook, we take a look at five kitchen designs that put character at the heart of the design, whether through a flash of colour, quirky materials, or inviting furniture. What all of them have in common is that they show that a kitchen with 'character' needn't be a mess of knick-knacks piled hither and yon – a kitchen with character can be a fabulously designed space, too.