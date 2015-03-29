Wood is one of the most valuable and vulnerable resources on earth. Tropical forests, in particular, are very vulnerable thanks to decades of deforestation, and need to be conserved. It's high time, then, to find an alternative that is sustainable and environmentally friendly, but that can match hardwoods both visually and in terms of its durability and stability. Bamboo might just fit the bill. Bamboo grows and spreads very quickly — up to three to four feet per day — without fertilisers, pesticides or even much water. Bamboo groves release 35 percent more oxygen into the air than grove of trees of the same size, and Bamboo plants mature in 7 years (compared to 30-50 years for trees). Bamboo is so fast-growing, in fact, that it can yield 20 times more timber than trees grown on an area of the same size.

As a material, bamboo is robust, durable, hypoallergenic and water resistant. It's also incredibly flexible. We've collected some great examples of bamboo furniture and accessories here at homify – browse on, and you might be converted to this great alternative to hardwood.