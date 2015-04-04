A stunning NYC penthouse

Today we're taking a look at a former warehouse in New York that has been transformed into a jaw-droppingly beautiful penthouse. Formerly a painter's studio, before renovation the space contained nothing but a small kitchenette and a bathroom. Huge windows on the western and southern sides provided a flood of light. Under the careful hand of Turret Collaborative Architects, this bare but bright space was divided into discrete living, sleeping and entertaining spaces for their clients, and a roof terrace was built. The end result is simply breathtaking. Let's take a tour.
The penthouse is divided into an upper and a lower space, connected by a steel and oak staircase just off the main hall. The ceilings, a soaring 17-feet high, are characterised by the original ceiling joists. Wooden framed windows run all down one side of this space, flooding it with light. The floors are custom Arrigoni Bavarian oak planks. A vast dining table for entertaining runs down the middle. Beyond this lies the living area, divided from the dining space by a sideboard for storing plates, which also contains a concealed television that is raised into view by the touch of a button.
At the south end of the lower floor is a two-storey glass and steel wall which allows light from the south-facing windows to flow into this side of the penthouse. Beyond this wall lie two bedrooms. The master bedroom boasts a dressing room and an extra-large ensuite bathroom. Curtains can be drawn across this glass and steel wall to offer total privacy when needed. Furniture is contemporary but with hints of both the rustic and the industrial.
The living area is cosy and comfortable, while also being very refined. A patterned cream rug adds a touch of softness and femininity which is in delightful contrast to the steel and oak staircase and the glass and steel wall beyond.
At end of the dining room is a six-foot long gas fireplace. Above the dining table, a glass skylight adds even more light to the room. A glorious, sculptural hanging light runs the length of the dining table above. Some pipes have been left exposed, a nod to the penthouse's past life.
The client requested that the kitchen be placed front and centre in the space. A vast, calcatta marble-topped island offers plenty of space for both cooking and entertaining. The appliances are by Gaggenau.
A breakfast bar sits at the other side of the central island. The soaring ceilings and glossy white cabinets create the most fabulously bright and airy atmosphere. A white mosaic backsplash adds texture to the all-white cabinet area.
On the roof terrace sits a glass-walled pavilion, connecting indoor and outdoor. Around this lies an astonishing 1,500 square feet of outdoor terrace. The pavilion functions to divide the space into four different zones. These are: an outdoor living room, a dining area, a deck for sunbathing, and an outdoor kitchen. Wood decking, a huge barbeque and a profusion of plants and flowers make it a welcoming and delightful space from which to enjoy views of the city below.
The outdoor kitchen is vast, offering plenty of space to cook for large groups. The city can be glimpsed in the background.
The bathroom is clad in marble, and features underfloor heating. The bath is extra-deep, and the showers are steam showers, giving this bathroom a spa-like atmosphere.