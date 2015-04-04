A stunning NYC penthouse

The penthouse is divided into an upper and a lower space, connected by a steel and oak staircase just off the main hall. The ceilings, a soaring 17-feet high, are characterised by the original ceiling joists. Wooden framed windows run all down one side of this space, flooding it with light. The floors are custom Arrigoni Bavarian oak planks. A vast dining table for entertaining runs down the middle. Beyond this lies the living area, divided from the dining space by a sideboard for storing plates, which also contains a concealed television that is raised into view by the touch of a button.