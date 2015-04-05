Cool clocks

Tick tock, tick tock… Not everybody likes the sound of a ticking clock; perhaps clocks remind us of the relentless passage of time, of our own mortality, and other such mournful thoughts. On the other hand, one does need to know the time, so clocks are pretty useful things to have around the house! If you are one of those people who finds the ticking of a clock a little mournful, one great way to make you forget the passage of time is to get yourself a beautiful or a funky clock, that will give you a little bit of joy and happiness every time you look at it. Clocks have always attracted the attention of designers and artists, who have played with form and decoration to create lovely, decorative objects. You could go for something colourful, or something refined, something artistic and sculptural, or something fun; it's up to you, but if you don't want to run late, you'll need something! We rounded up some of the clocks here on homify that bring a smile to our faces, and that make us forget all about time ticking away!
This is a funky little clock from Chicplace, in a mesh style that's retro in an 80s kind of way. The clock is made up of two surfaces that overlap, each one containing twelve lines. The lower surface is fixed to the clock mechanism, but the top one can be moved around at will, creating a different shape for the clock as a whole, and also creating a different play of lines, mesh and shadow. When you grow bored of one configuration, just change it around!
These vintage Pragotron clocks from Works Berlin are restored classics. Manufactured in Prague, in the former Czechoslovakia, during the Communist era, they were originally factory clocks, hence their very simple form which is nonetheless incredibly distinctive – there's a reason they're classics! The body and face are usually made of Bakelite, though sometimes metal, while the hands are made from aluminium. The glass covers are convex, which is very vintage. The Pragotron logo – a row of three small clocks over one large one, all showing 8 o'clock as the time – is moulded into the Bakelite on the face. With their very simple but striking forms, these clocks would look fabulous in a 20th century modern interior, or an industrial-style loft space.
We've looked before at the use of cardboard in furniture and accessory-making here on homify (see the ideabook here), pointing out that as a material it's portable, durable, and, best of all, 100% recyclable, meaning it's very eco-friendly. This carboard clock from Liqui Design is yet another demonstration of cardboard's multi-functionality and usefulness as a material for the home. Liqui Design is a design company based just outside Brighton, in England, whose products are made a manner that's as sustainable and eco-friendly as possible. The company sources as much of its materials as possible locally, and many of their products are made by hand in their workshop. This clock, from their Edge range, is made of a light but strong cardboard. The interior structure of the cardboard has been intentionally cut so as to leave it exposed and visible on the edges, the better to appreciate its beauty. The face of the clock is covered in an oak and walnut veneer. The clock comes in with hands in a variety of different colours.
Blott One is a piece of art as much as it's a household timepiece. It's made from sand-cast aluminium and stainless steel, and features brass fittings and a concrete base. The idea behind it was to make something gorgeously contemporary, but with a hint of classic car and bike design. It's available in a range of different colours and finishes, and is made by Blott Works. A real statement piece, it's dynamic and elegant, masculine but with a twist. It's mains powered.
This Aika clock from Meubles Lluesma and designed by Finnish designer Ari Kanerva is retro, colourful and funky. Appropriately enough, 'Aika' means time in Finnish. We love the super-simple clock hands, and the pendulum is a delightful detail. The bright orange colour is sure to catch your eye every time you pass, and make you smile even as you contemplate the passage of time…
This clock really is called the Freakish Clock. Designed by Sabrina Fossi Design, the idea was to play with and minimise the conception of time passing. Fossi did away with the standard hour-hand, and instead the clock features an interior spinning disk, that as it turns reveals the hour in the triangular cut-out on the black clock face. There's something really cool about Fossi's play on the standard clock, and the combination of deep matte black, bright red, and white, makes this clock look like something that could have come out of the Bauhaus.
Finally, from Michela Catalano Studio Design, the Slice clock. Available in five different colours, this clock has a deceptively simple design. The extra-long second hand is an artistic touch of contemporary cool, as are the flat, saturated colour tones of the clock faces. One Slice clock would look wonderful on any kitchen wall, but we kinda love the idea of buying the clock in all five shades, and hanging them together. Set each one to a different timezone, and you have a super-funky version of those grey clocks that hang in offices labelled 'London', 'Hong Kong', 'New York', etc.