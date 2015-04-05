Cool clocks

Tick tock, tick tock… Not everybody likes the sound of a ticking clock; perhaps clocks remind us of the relentless passage of time, of our own mortality, and other such mournful thoughts. On the other hand, one does need to know the time, so clocks are pretty useful things to have around the house! If you are one of those people who finds the ticking of a clock a little mournful, one great way to make you forget the passage of time is to get yourself a beautiful or a funky clock, that will give you a little bit of joy and happiness every time you look at it. Clocks have always attracted the attention of designers and artists, who have played with form and decoration to create lovely, decorative objects. You could go for something colourful, or something refined, something artistic and sculptural, or something fun; it's up to you, but if you don't want to run late, you'll need something! We rounded up some of the clocks here on homify that bring a smile to our faces, and that make us forget all about time ticking away!