We've talked before here on homify about the importance of curtains and drapes, and how to pick the perfect ones. (See the ideabook here.) Because they take up such a large area in a room, curtains and drapes can make a room – or they can break it! Because of this, it can be tempting to play it safe with curtains, choosing light, neutral tones like white, cream or beige, in a block colour. Neutral, light-coloured curtains can certainly be beautiful, and they provide a blank canvas which you can decorate around, but it can be an awful lot of fun to be a little bolder. Not for the faint-hearted, to be sure, but bold curtains, especially curtains with a bold pattern, will make a real statement in any room, and apart from that, they can look absolutely beautiful. So let's take a look at some of the bold, patterned curtains here on homify!