10 beautiful hallways to surprise your guests

Hallways are important for two reasons; firstly, they are your daily welcome home after a long day and secondly, they are the ultimate first impression tool for new visitors. You might not think that making a good first impression is too important, but really, it's vital that your hallway reflects the styling and aesthetic of your wider home, so don't neglect it because it feels like a mere transitional area! Interior designers will tell you that a beautiful hallway is a necessity in your home, but if you don't have any ideas as to how to upgrade yours, don't panic! We have brought together a host of fantastic hallway renovation suggestions, right here, so let's take a look together and see if you are inspired to liven things up a little!
Think of your hallway as an extra room and you'll start to see the value in adding comfortable furniture! We love these twin armchairs that must make putting shoes on a piece of cake.
Add some oomph to your hallway by dotting a few retro touches around! A small dresser, as seen here, can look great if you upcycle and repaint it!
Give your hallway some extra gravitas by building stairs leading up to it. Nothing has more pomp and ceremony and you can finish them to match the style of your interior too!
Don't be shy when it comes to adding colour to your hallway. Whether you like neons, fresh primary tones or even deep and dark hues, really summon your courage and try it! The worst that will happen is that you have to choose something else!
Hallways are high-traffic areas in every home and you can make them so much more engaging, interesting and fun by adding a wealth of books, belongings and art. Think of your hallway as a personal art gallery and let it tell the story of who you are!
No hallway is complete without some seriously cool lighting that picks out every nuance of amazing design. A statement light fixture will always be a crowd-pleaser, so how big do you dare go?
Hallways naturally accrue a lot of outdoor wear and can quickly get overrun, unless you choose some clever and functional furniture to tackle the issue. We love this simple yet effective installation of hooks and boxes!
Have you ever walked into someone else's house and been overwhelmed by how wonderful it smells? You can recreate that by always looking to have fresh flowers in your hallway. Trust us, they make a huge difference and increase your positivity!
When themes and storage don't appeal to you, your hallway might be in need of some pared back elegance. A simple side table, beautiful lamps and a large mirror are all you need to really impress guests.
Have you ever noticed how impactful symmetrical design is? It can make rooms feel larger and so well put together, so why not extend the aesthetic to your hallway? We love the neat and ordered look here, don't you?
