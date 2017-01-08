Before & after: this apartment was unrecognisable!

Now that we have started a new year, naturally, your attention will turn to your home and all those upgrades that you kept meaning to tackle last year and we can't think of a better way to inspire you than showing you what other people have managed to do to their own homes! When it comes to renovating a property, it can seem like a never-ending and hopeless task, but we want to show you an incredible apartment transformation that will inspire you to finally take those outdated spaces to task! Curated by a talented interior designer, the way this home has been brought into the modern age is amazing, so if you keep putting off your own renovation, come with us now and be more inspired and motivated than you ever thought possible!
We all know that corridors can be a little dark and depressing, but just look at how bad this space was in the before picture! a sad, shadowy corner, even the parquet flooring can't cheer it up, but then it was brought back to life! With refinished flooring, bright, uncluttered walls and recessed spotlights all in place, this corridor is heavenly!
You'd be forgiven for looking at this picture and assuming that this was a brand new home, but it took a lot of work to get it to this level of incredible! With a lot of the budget being swallowed up by the floor restoration, we think you'll agree that it was money well spent and just look at how soft and warm the cream walls throughout look!
Firstly, let's just accept that the choice of mildew green for the walls was a bad move, as was the yellowing cream for the beautiful 1930s interior door! Add in a neglected floor and you have a very sorry state, but just look what it became! With new parquet laid in order to tie in with the rest of the home, fresh pale walls and a brand new coat of paint on the door (which we are so glad the owners kept!), this is now a stunning space that welcomes you and dares you to take a look around. So chic and yet such a simple scheme!
We had to show you this room, as it really highlights how beautifully the natural light dances across the freshly glossed floors. The effect is truly dazzling and makes sure that the entire house is drenched in sunlight, which in turn shows off the minimalist styling off wonderfully.
Wow! You really wouldn't want to risk trying to cook a healthy meal in the kitchen in the before picture, would you? Shabby cupboards, a dirty floor and a really disjointed feel to the layout are all compounding the fact that the space is only good for a total renovation! Skip ahead to the newly upgraded kitchen and what a difference! Gloss cabinets, a chunky wooden worktop and a beautifully tiled floor have transformed the room beyond comprehension! Let's take a closer look!
We certainly wouldn't be adverse to rustling up something tasty in this yummy kitchen now and just look at how well the bijou space has been organised! A healthy mix of drawers and cupboards ensures continued functionality and by matching the wider styling of the home with the choice of cream drawer and cupboard fronts, the cohesion is amazing. We really love the mosaic floor, as it makes a definite statement and separates the room from the others with ease.
Dirty, squalid and outdated bathrooms always give us the shudders, so it's no wonder that this one was dramatically renovated! The tiles somehow look so grimy and don't get us started on that turquoise colour or the old fashioned suite items! Taking a look at the new installation, it's a breath of fresh air. Timelessly chic, having been finished in white grey, this is a space that will look fresh and modern for years to come.
We had to show you this amazing mirror! With integrated lighting, the curves and size of the mirror itself are accentuated and help to keep the room feeling functional yet funky and fresh. We love the extra touch of adding a pretty orchid to the space too, as it keep the room feeling more personal.
A spectacular home, we think you'll agree! If you want to see more incredible transformations, then head on over to this Ideabook: 5 kitchen renovations that will fill your head with ideas.