Before & after: this apartment was unrecognisable!

We had to show you this amazing mirror! With integrated lighting, the curves and size of the mirror itself are accentuated and help to keep the room feeling functional yet funky and fresh. We love the extra touch of adding a pretty orchid to the space too, as it keep the room feeling more personal.

A spectacular home, we think you'll agree! If you want to see more incredible transformations, then head on over to this Ideabook: 5 kitchen renovations that will fill your head with ideas.