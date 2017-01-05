A young couple built their dream home for S$121k

With the cost of living rising at an almost unfathomable rate, it’s no wonder singles, couples and families are beginning to look outside the box when it comes to their housing and accommodation. When considering a move or purchasing a new home, dealing with a restrictive budget can often feel a little like treading water in an endless sea of competition, ruthless real estate agents and a lack of choice. For one couple this highly undesirable reality allowed them to opt for something a little different.

Instead of giving in to life in a cloistered one-bedroom downtown apartment, they headed island-side and purchased a rundown 200-year-old warehouse, and updated it for a mere S$121k. Situated on a mountain in the rugged north of the Spanish island of Ibiza, this beautiful casita is now a contemporary dream house.

Boasting a range of über-chic homeware, furniture and natural materials, this dwelling is an undeniable piece of paradise. Bright stucco combines with modern necessities, original building materials and a real sense of rustic authenticity to create an effortlessly lavish abode. Would you like to take a peek inside? Come with us on a rare tour of this home by reading on below!