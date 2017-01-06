A simply fantastic house

Some homes simply shine and sparkle – and today’s feature dwelling certainly proves it! This cubist residence has been designed by Vismaracorsi Arquitectos, and comes replete with a host of dazzling features and surprising inclusions. Situated in a gated, private community 30 kilometres from the city of Rosario, Argentina, this house is a creative and unique experience.

One of the nicest elements of this property is the linkage the architects have made with the exterior and garden. Replete with light-filled living zones, internal illuminating wells and natural timber elements, this home is warm, welcoming and ultra-sophisticated.

Boasting a huge outdoor entertainment space, swimming pool, home office and luxury master suite we’re sure you’ll find something you love! Would you like to take a tour? Let’s find out more about this home, by peeking inside below…