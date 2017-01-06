A simply fantastic house

Some homes simply shine and sparkle – and today’s feature dwelling certainly proves it! This cubist residence has been designed by Vismaracorsi Arquitectos, and comes replete with a host of dazzling features and surprising inclusions. Situated in a gated, private community 30 kilometres from the city of Rosario, Argentina, this house is a creative and unique experience.
One of the nicest elements of this property is the linkage the architects have made with the exterior and garden. Replete with light-filled living zones, internal illuminating wells and natural timber elements, this home is warm, welcoming and ultra-sophisticated.
Boasting a huge outdoor entertainment space, swimming pool, home office and luxury master suite we’re sure you’ll find something you love! Would you like to take a tour? Let’s find out more about this home, by peeking inside below…
We’ve seen a lot of amazing homes here at homify, but this dwelling is definitely a sparkling example. With a white façade and a contemporary cubist form, the house appears to float just off of the ground thanks to its dark coloured foundation.
Innovative and original, this Santa Fe home gives us plenty to love and admire. The entrance is smooth and sleek, while our eyes are drawn to the entrance, which offers a cut out and timber front door. Furthermore, the large glass window (behind which the study is located) offers a glimpse outside for those at work within.
Before we head indoors, we travel around the side of the home to the back garden to check out what lies unseen. Dazzling under the bright summer sun, the summing pool is definitely and eye-catching feature. A single step leads down to the grass, where there is additional room to host a party or garden get-together.
Existing as a single structure, each element of this house fits together perfectly, as if it has been placed delicately on the ground beneath. Unlike the front of the home, the back boasts abundant glazed portions, bringing the outside ‘inside’ and offering the ideal space to entertain.
Let’s head inside! Upon entering the dwelling, we turn around and look back towards the front door, which reveals the large light well to the left.
This Zen inclusion brings light into the central section of the dwelling, as well as increasing illumination to the home office. Set up with indoor plants and white pebbles, this truly unique glass box is yet another attention grabbing feature.
Within the living room we see the way the designers have opted for a bright palette of muted tones, paired with more vivid colours that contrast the neutrals. The light well is again visible, as well as the adjacent glass wall that looks out over the patio.
A false ceiling has been added and in a way reflects the coffee table below. Providing subtle indirect light during the evening, this room is chic and cosy, and ideal for all occasions.
Moving into the kitchen and dining room next, we see that the crisp colour scheme has been continues. The perfect spot to entertain friends, create culinary masterpieces or celebrate with family, this room comes replete with a high attention to detail and a welcoming ambience.
Of particular not in the kitchen is the eye-catching exhaust fan, which keeps the home feeling (and smelling) fresh no matter the occasion.
Heading outside once again we check out the exterior kitchen and living space. This all-weather room is a cut out from the existing house structure, and provides a comfortable place to cook up a storm, before diving into the aqua swimming pool adjacent.
The furniture in this space is white, meaning it blends in fabulously with the exterior fascia, and evokes an idyllic sense of island tranquility.
Before we end our tour we take a peek at the home during the evening. The swimming pool is wonderfully illuminated here and exudes opulent serenity. Moreover, we’re able to see each individual living space, with its welcoming, warm and refined aesthetic in full force!
