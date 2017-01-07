A simple but chic apartment for under S$93k

Who says gorgeous interior design needs to cost the earth? Today’s beautiful feature home is sure to re-educate the uninitiated into the wide and varied world of impressive yet inexpensive décor. To do this we’ll need to head to Japan to check out a domestic renovation that delightfully ticks all the boxes. The 11-year-old, 65 square metre apartment has been minimally refurbished for approximately S$93k (7.5 million yen) and was completed in just 2.5 months.

The team behind the remodel, stylekoubou, have re-imagined the interior layout to provide a spacious, open and airy floor plan, along with updated electrical and plumbing. The rooms have been renovated to accommodate a growing family, with a new study that could be turned into a nursery in the future.

Boasting natural interior finishes such as solid red pine, ash wood and cedar, this dwelling is a minimalist yet warm and inviting abode. Would you like to check out some of the other improvements? Read on below and learn more…