9 creative ways to design a small balcony

Sure, we’d all love a large, luxurious and opulent terrace that boasts all the trimmings – however, living in a cramped and cloistered city like Singapore, chances are you’re dealing with something far smaller and more compact. But this doesn’t mean you can’t possess a wonderful outdoor space with a range of stylish accoutrements and entertaining areas. Does your balcony need a makeover?

Today we’re going to be taking a look at how to update, transform and remodel your exterior space in order for it to feel welcoming and enjoyable. A few additions here and there can rejuvenate the aura and vibe of your area, while ensuring it is as usable as other more frequented spaces within your abode. Ready to begin? Read on below and start decorating today!