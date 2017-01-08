Your browser is out-of-date.

10 space-saving ways to arrange a small bedroom

LOFT IN MADRID 2013, BELEN FERRANDIZ INTERIOR DESIGN BELEN FERRANDIZ INTERIOR DESIGN Modern style bedroom
Are you looking for some tips and tricks to decorate and arrange your small bedroom with style and sophistication? Designing a compact sleeping space can be challenging, but it’s not impossible. Today we’re going to lend a helping hand by taking a peek at 10 different and useful hints that are sure to improve and enhance your space tenfold.

When working with a minute, minuscule, tiny, cloistered or crowded bedroom you need to think creatively. Use a little innovation in your setup, and choose furniture and layouts that will accommodate your compact floor plan. Are you ready to begin? Let’s check out our top 10 tips below…

1. The single room with everything

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

This single bedroom maximises space with multi-purpose furniture. Take some cues and check out the desk that slides out from underneath the bed—a perfect space saver and organiser!

2. A double room with storage space

homify Scandinavian style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Similar to the aforementioned example, however the designers of this option have included a double bed that has been positioned next to the window, on a platform with under-bed storage.

3. The hidden bedroom

Sommerraum am Wasser, ZappeArchitekten ZappeArchitekten Bedroom
ZappeArchitekten

ZappeArchitekten
ZappeArchitekten
ZappeArchitekten

For added privacy, this compact bedroom is separated from the rest of the house by a sliding door. Although there isn’t too much space in this room, the bed has been placed against the wall, and wall-mounted lamps avoid the need for side tables.

4. The bedroom pod

48 метров уюта, YOUR PROJECT YOUR PROJECT Industrial style bedroom
YOUR PROJECT

YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT

Ideal for a one-room apartment, this bedroom boasts sliding panels for privacy and wall shelving for storage.

5. The space saver

Quintana 4598, IR arquitectura IR arquitectura Modern style bedroom Wood White
IR arquitectura

IR arquitectura
IR arquitectura
IR arquitectura

Consider some wall storage next to the side of your bed that can double as a side table, while also offering you a chance to create an interesting and eye-catching feature.

6. A bed-bookcase platform

Cobertura Freguesia, fpr Studio fpr Studio Scandinavian style bedroom White
fpr Studio

fpr Studio
fpr Studio
fpr Studio

Set up your small bedroom with a multi purpose bed that doubles as a bookcase to keep your space clutter free and stylish!

7. The window workspace

Freistehendes modernes Passivhaus, Maisons Loginter Maisons Loginter Modern style bedroom
Maisons Loginter

Maisons Loginter
Maisons Loginter
Maisons Loginter

Keeping your desk along the window ensures your workspace is inventive and enjoyable, with plenty of inspirational illumination and views to keep your focused.

8. Traditional and timeless

LOFT IN MADRID 2013, BELEN FERRANDIZ INTERIOR DESIGN BELEN FERRANDIZ INTERIOR DESIGN Modern style bedroom
BELEN FERRANDIZ INTERIOR DESIGN

BELEN FERRANDIZ INTERIOR DESIGN
BELEN FERRANDIZ INTERIOR DESIGN
BELEN FERRANDIZ INTERIOR DESIGN

For a traditional and timeless setup in your bedroom, go for symmetry. Add your bed in the middle of the wall and look for two small tables that will sit either side. Suspended lights keep the tables usable; add an eye-catching design, while working fabulously if you’re stuck for space.

9. Looking upwards

DUHESME, Géraldine Laferté Géraldine Laferté Scandinavian style bedroom
Géraldine Laferté

Géraldine Laferté
Géraldine Laferté
Géraldine Laferté

Need to organise and arrange your small bedroom, but are unsure where to begin? Look upwards and ensure your bedroom floor remains usable and spacious.

10. Need another bed… add one!

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Finally, if you are thinking about adding space for another child, or simply for guests, consider a bunk bed. These beds can be built into the room adding plenty of space and room versatility.

Would you like to learn more about bedroom design? Check out: 12 beautiful beds perfect for small spaces and keep reading…

Lighting ideas for every room in your house
Which bedroom setup is your favourite? Let us know below!

