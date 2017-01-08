10 space-saving ways to arrange a small bedroom

Are you looking for some tips and tricks to decorate and arrange your small bedroom with style and sophistication? Designing a compact sleeping space can be challenging, but it’s not impossible. Today we’re going to lend a helping hand by taking a peek at 10 different and useful hints that are sure to improve and enhance your space tenfold.
When working with a minute, minuscule, tiny, cloistered or crowded bedroom you need to think creatively. Use a little innovation in your setup, and choose furniture and layouts that will accommodate your compact floor plan. Are you ready to begin? Let’s check out our top 10 tips below…
This single bedroom maximises space with multi-purpose furniture. Take some cues and check out the desk that slides out from underneath the bed—a perfect space saver and organiser!
Similar to the aforementioned example, however the designers of this option have included a double bed that has been positioned next to the window, on a platform with under-bed storage.
For added privacy, this compact bedroom is separated from the rest of the house by a sliding door. Although there isn’t too much space in this room, the bed has been placed against the wall, and wall-mounted lamps avoid the need for side tables.
Ideal for a one-room apartment, this bedroom boasts sliding panels for privacy and wall shelving for storage.
Consider some wall storage next to the side of your bed that can double as a side table, while also offering you a chance to create an interesting and eye-catching feature.
Set up your small bedroom with a multi purpose bed that doubles as a bookcase to keep your space clutter free and stylish!
Keeping your desk along the window ensures your workspace is inventive and enjoyable, with plenty of inspirational illumination and views to keep your focused.
For a traditional and timeless setup in your bedroom, go for symmetry. Add your bed in the middle of the wall and look for two small tables that will sit either side. Suspended lights keep the tables usable; add an eye-catching design, while working fabulously if you’re stuck for space.
Need to organise and arrange your small bedroom, but are unsure where to begin? Look upwards and ensure your bedroom floor remains usable and spacious.
Finally, if you are thinking about adding space for another child, or simply for guests, consider a bunk bed. These beds can be built into the room adding plenty of space and room versatility.
