Guide to mothproofing your kitchen

‘Uh oh’—a collective gasp cogitates through the minds of my friends in the kitchen. My housemate, reaching forward, has swatted and squished what is probably the first of the seasonally-dreaded kitchen moths. The previous spring, these infuriating intruders managed to wipe out three-quarters of our dry food supply, and fearfully in the thoughts of all involved, it was going to happen again.

As the months grow warmer and the season starts to turn from heinously cold to bearably warm, we’ve reached that time of the year where our kitchens are vulnerable to invasion from all manner of flying insect. Most of these are a harmless nuisance—the common house fly, an irritating mosquito, nothing more than a brief bother. However, there exists another type of trespasser that poses total aggravation if not dealt with or prevented: the humble kitchen moth. Kitchen moths and bugs come in the form of several different species: Indian meal moths, Mediterranean meal moths, granary and rice weevils or wheat weevils. All love to eat your flour, grains, legumes, cereals and stored dry food. All are extremely annoying, and difficult to get rid of.

Since last spring we have instituted a cleaning regime to rival that of a quarantined hospital. Cupboards are vacuumed, washed, dried, cleaned again, and treated to prevent infestation. Food is discarded and glass jars are our only method of storing food. The moths have stayed away, and our food has thankfully remained pest free. You may not need to implement such an exhaustive program to ensure your kitchen space is bug free and your food is safe, but just to be on the safe side, take a look at the following guide to ensure your space stays clean during the warmer months of spring and summer.