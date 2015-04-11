Interesting ways to display your wall art

For a very brief period of time, I worked in a gallery—during this time I picked up several helpful hints when it comes to hanging one’s art correctly on a wall. The most important of all these rules was ‘145 on centre’. Firstly, the gallery, or museum standard is generally somewhere between 145cm-150cm ‘on centre’, now this may sound confusing, but it basically means the centre of the image, no matter how large or small, is hung 145cm upwards from the floor. To calculate this, you do the following:

145cm – (the picture’s height) – (the distance from the stretched wire to the top of the frame) = Where the nail goes

This may sound confusing, but once you do it, it is simple enough. And the same rule is followed for groups of images, large or small. The centre of the cluster, or centre of the single picture is always 145cm (or 150cm depending on preference) from the floor. The main reason for this height is the average person’s eye level. You want to ensure all you art is at the same level to maximise its viewing potential. This example shows a picture hung in a slightly different, slightly higher position, but as it tilts downward slightly, towards our eyes, the extra height is needed for viewing.