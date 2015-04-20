Practical and stylish medicine cabinets

In the bathroom, we tend to become the most negligent hoarders. Over time, our bathroom drawers too easily become mini cesspits of expired vitamins, crusty lotions, rusty shavers and mouldy toothbrushes, to say nothing of the reservoirs of sample serums, hair gels and half-filled shampoos. Beneath pile upon pile of refuse beauty goods, you’ll probably only be using about twenty percent of what you actually own on a regular basis. For the purpose of basic hygiene, as well as a sense of ease and peace of mind, it really is a superb idea to be done with all that mess and stay on top of it for good. Yet it can be a mission. In order to differentiate between the essential and the non-essential, there’s one item that every bathroom needs—a vital piece of furniture that will not only bring your bathroom functionality into line, but help organise your morning routine, and corral the hodgepodge: a good old fashioned medicine cabinet.

A neat medicine cabinet just might be best thing that ever happened to your bathroom—if you don’t yet own one, be sure to take a look at the fabulous examples below, and get excited about overhauling your bathroom into a stylish and chaos-free wash space.