6 modern hallways you'll wish were yours

The hallway is the first space a guest will step into through the front door, and is therefore a significant first impression of the whole house. It's the initial welcome, and its decoration should not be overlooked! An impressive hallway adds tremendous character to your abode. It can be likened to the signature; a preface of what is to come. Will it be grand or homely? Bright and quirky or stately and dignified? That is for you to decided and will be a reflection of your ideas for the home or an insight into your personality. Here at homify, we've provided 6 examples of modern hallways to inspire!

1. Mediterranean

Here we have an example of a Mediterranean hallway, with marbled tile flooring and sparse design promoting space and calm. The tall plant pots complement the tiles both in colour and stature. The plants themselves provide a necessary natural element, along with the mosaic artwork further down the hallway. These two key features give some indication as to the personality of the owner or the thinking behind the room's creation.

2. Artistic and vibrant

What a stylish, welcoming and well illuminated entrance way! Notice the excellent use of tiles on the floor, with a beautiful blue and white pattern bordered by a more traditional sand colour that blends into the brilliant white of the walls. The single wooden chair and oak table with flowers could almost be taken from a painting. The painting which hangs on the wall behind adds more colour with its rustic orange and browns. The general effect is one of striking colour and imagery by a master in design who clearly possesses some artistic know-how.

3. Interests becoming a feature

This hallway design tells a story in itself. The owner has displayed maps and old pictures of the region, and perhaps places they have traveled to or lived in. The collection of books in a miniature, low-standing library lets guest know that books are important and give an aura of worldliness. Dark wood with grey shelves and cement walls promotes a sense of order and attention to detail, though the puppetry and other decoration suggest there may be more to this house than meets the eye. This hallway is curious and interesting, inviting the guest to explore further.

4. Simple, country design

Minimalistic and stylish, this simple hallway shows straight away that there are no airs and graces. Instead there's a welcoming, warm-hearted and easy-going vibe to the house. Everything you need is here, and clever use of baskets as storage really adds to the country or beach house theme. The use of white with light blue is calming, and we love the blackboard and reference to rabbits in the picture on the wall. A lovely entrance hall kept clean and tidy. More amazing hallways can be found here!

5. Mirrors to make space

Gazing down this hallway feels like an optical illusion. The use of large floor-to-ceiling mirrors gives the effect of a much larger space. Everything is chic and elegant in design. Complementary tones of chocolate brown walls and white doors, together with a striking wooden floor (specifically laid so the grain is moving down the corridor), all add to a perceived increase in length and distance. Symmetry is found in the plants, pots and lighting above. Impressive, stylish and luxurious.

6. Colour and lighting

The use of colour as seen in this example can be very powerful. A whole wall in blazing red reflects bold style and someone who will do things the way they want to! The semi-transparent window blinds allow light to penetrate, giving a back light to the branch decoration which becomes a silhouetted and creative feature. There are also choice plant pots to give colour and life. We love the quaint, playful stepping stones leading from the front door. To really create a great wall like this you may find that an interior designer is necessary!

Does your hallway impress as much as these examples?

