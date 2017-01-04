6 modern hallways you'll wish were yours

The hallway is the first space a guest will step into through the front door, and is therefore a significant first impression of the whole house. It's the initial welcome, and its decoration should not be overlooked! An impressive hallway adds tremendous character to your abode. It can be likened to the signature; a preface of what is to come. Will it be grand or homely? Bright and quirky or stately and dignified? That is for you to decided and will be a reflection of your ideas for the home or an insight into your personality. Here at homify, we've provided 6 examples of modern hallways to inspire!