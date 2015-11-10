6 tips to style your home retro!

There is no doubt about it, retro trends are back in a big way! Whether it’s the ‘40s, ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s or beyond, designers across the globe are clamouring to include retro and vintage aesthetics in many of their dwellings. Now, although every style and design seems to eventually come back into fashion, generally you need to modernise your look to achieve a functional and stylish retro home. Those pants you had in the ‘80s; sure, they are still cool, and probably back in vogue, but a little nip and tuck here and there will ensure they don’t look their age. Interior design is much the same.

You will want to employ aspects of the era you intend to include, but to also remember to update it slightly for a comfortable and unique dwelling. Nobody wants a ratty, scruffy or shabby interior, instead opt for updated styles that include elements of retro flair. This may sound tricky or challenging, but in reality, you can create a vintage or retro interior easily and stylishly.

The key is to combine original retro pieces, homewares, furniture, and accessories, with other more modern or contemporary items. Think modern kitchen with AGA cooker, or perhaps a tableware setting from the 1960s paired with a sleek mid-century table. If you would like to impart a little retro goodness into your dwelling, then homify is here to help. We have compiled several suggestions that we think will inspire you to renovate your home with a vintage aesthetic. Take a look below, and update your home with style and panache!