The one-storey home you've always wanted

The single-storey home is a quaint and simple concept that has won hearts all over the world, for a very long time. It signifies a departure from the high maintenance standards set by duplex homes and villas, according you your own space on a plot of land instead of being boxed into an apartment. So today we present a beautiful Mediterranean-style single-storey home with a neutral yet bright colour palette and simple design. The home was devised by a dedicated team of designers and architects at Biuro Projektowe MTM Styl in Poland. Let's explore further with a photo tour…
The very first curb-side look of the property shows that this charming home is simple, yet striking. The peaks of the domes that form the basis of its Mediterranean style are visible from afar and capture your attention as you come closer to get a better look at the space. The trees and the well-manicured lawns also make this unassuming home a good-looking and wholesome one. The grey and white facade reflects a modern and contemporary palette.
The living room of this home has a real wow factor that we usually see in glossy magazines! The elegant and understated neat design of the space makes room for an eclectic sense of style with quirky elements. The predominantly grey and white setting with a monochrome edge ensures that the designers have played with a modern and robust neutral palette. The leaf green tulip chair and the dome-like lamps that hang low add much relief to an otherwise serious design. The fireplace is a cutting-edge one that extends all the way to the roof, but it veers off to a corner for the fire to burn bright on the side, rather than in the centre. In this way, the home defies a lot of classic design templates while making a chic statement.
Once you step onto the deck outside, you'll realize that the architects have done justice to the greenery around the home. The diagonal positioning of the backyard creates the right play of symmetry and casual beauty from where one can easily enjoy the fresh air! Moreover, the wooden planks used for panelling make for a charming, eclectic look.
The cosy sit-out on the deck creates just the right spot where you can position yourself with your favourite book and a cup of tea. The concrete deck is lined with wood and the walls, too, have wooden panels, bringing out the beauty of the glass walls.
Impressed by this charming dwelling?