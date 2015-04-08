Dressing rooms for small spaces

We may not all have the space for a large, dedicated dressing room in our homes, but many of us could carve out some dedicated closet space for ourselves if we put our minds to it. Having a proper closet, rather than a wardrobe, can be helpful in organising clothes, coats, shoes, and fashion accessories, so that they're always available to hand, without having to go rooting through an overstuffed wardrobe. A closet space that's large enough to change in, with a full-length mirror, offers some privacy and peace, particularly if you have kids! We've gathered together a bunch of different dressing spaces featured here on homify – some are full-on dressing rooms, some are bijou closets. Whatever the space you have available to you, you're sure to be inspired! Let's take a look!
Our first space is somewhere between a dressing room and a closet; a bit of space carved out of this home's area in which to carefully organise clothes. The most interesting feature of this dressing space is the skylight, which allows that all-important natural light to flow down into the room. It's important to be able to check clothing's colours in natural light, and to look in a mirror lit as much as possible by natural light – this is the kind of light, after all, that most of us spend most of our days in! The wardrobes and shelves have been left open, without doors, allowing a quick glance to see what's hanging up or laid out on the shelves. Cute fabric boxes are used for smaller accessories. And a handy tip: if you use floor-to-ceiling shelving, get yourself a little library step, so you can access the stuff near the top easily.
You have a choice with a dressing space: open units, or closed? Which you choose depends on you, but if for whatever reason you can't have a door on your dressing room, then closed units are probably best, as can be seen here. Glossy white doors will reflect light, making a small space seem bigger. This is a very simple dressing space, but it's light, bright, and airy, and a private space in which to try different outfits when the curtain is drawn.
A dressing space doesn't just have to be for clothes! If you're tight for space, why not make it do double duty? This is a very clever idea – using a narrow bit of wardrobe space to store a bike! Make small closets look bigger with floor-to-ceiling mirrors. This is a simple closet, but very functional.
Another dressing space that's been pressed into double duty – this time doubling up as a laundry room. It makes sense: why not store clothes where you wash them? It also makes unloading the dryer and putting clean clothes away a breeze; you only have to cross the room and you can start hanging and folding things! Again, we see floor-to-ceiling storage units, using every inch of vertical space to offer maximum storage space.
Glossy white isn't the only colour and texture that will make the most of a small space – blonde wood will do the job too! Another floor-to-ceiling mirror makes this room look twice as long as it really is. The yellow wall at one end and in the body of the cabinets adds some sunshine to this design. Show off dresses and favourite pieces on a hanging rack; this also has the advantage of telling you at a glance what your fashion options are. While this dressing space is small, it packs a mean storage punch in those tall, deep cabinets, along with no less than three chests of drawers.
This super-narrow space is both closet and laundry. Although it's tiny, there's tonnes of storage space thanks to those tall cabinets. The knobs on the wall for hanging bags, coats, jackets and so on are a clever way of adding extra storage without impinging on the available floor space. Even the wall outside this closet has been used as an extra place to hang things.