Dressing rooms for small spaces

Our first space is somewhere between a dressing room and a closet; a bit of space carved out of this home's area in which to carefully organise clothes. The most interesting feature of this dressing space is the skylight, which allows that all-important natural light to flow down into the room. It's important to be able to check clothing's colours in natural light, and to look in a mirror lit as much as possible by natural light – this is the kind of light, after all, that most of us spend most of our days in! The wardrobes and shelves have been left open, without doors, allowing a quick glance to see what's hanging up or laid out on the shelves. Cute fabric boxes are used for smaller accessories. And a handy tip: if you use floor-to-ceiling shelving, get yourself a little library step, so you can access the stuff near the top easily.