A space-saving tip for every room of your home

Do you ever feel like there's not enough space in your home? Well, you're not alone. Our homes are getting smaller than ever before and our increasingly consumerist-driven lives are threatening to snow many of us under.

But there are plenty of ways to save space in the home without getting too extreme with your belongings. There are plenty of multifunctional ideas and, of course, lots of common areas in every room that often get left unused.

So let's have a look at every room in the house and get you saving space. It will definitely help clear the mind!