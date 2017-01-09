Your browser is out-of-date.

A space-saving tip for every room of your home

April Kennedy
Truckee Residence
Do you ever feel like there's not enough space in your home? Well, you're not alone. Our homes are getting smaller than ever before and our increasingly consumerist-driven lives are threatening to snow many of us under.

But there are plenty of ways to save space in the home without getting too extreme with your belongings. There are plenty of multifunctional ideas and, of course, lots of common areas in every room that often get left unused.

So let's have a look at every room in the house and get you saving space. It will definitely help clear the mind!

1. Build up with the bedroom side tables

One of the biggest issues in many bedrooms is the side tables or nightstands. If you do have space for a unit on either side of the bed, build it up to create a wall unit like this. If you don't have much floor space, consider ditching the side tables and installing wall-mounted units. That space above the bedroom headboard is another often wasted space.

2. Use the space above the living room sofa for storage

Most people tend to focus on the television unit storage in the living room and forget about that space above the sofa. But that space above the sofa is perfect for storage because it doesn't take up any floor space at all.

3. Ditch the dining room table and build a super shallow breakfast bar

Kitchen tables often gobble up a lot of unnecessary floor space. If you also use the table as a second countertop - that's fine. Otherwise, ditch the free-standing table and install a breakfast bench instead. For best results, keep it super shallow and just high enough so you can tuck the stools underneath the bench.

4. Favour a shower room over a shower cubicle

Shower rooms are vastly more space-efficient than clunky shower cubicles. The walls of the bathroom act bound the shower area on two or even three sides and this frees up precious inches of space. This is also a good way to make the most of an awkwardly shaped corner of the bathroom.

5. In the home office, keep the desk space shallow and mount cupboards on the walls

The less items you have on the floor, the more spacious your home will feel. So whittle down your desk to the minimum depth and store everything on the walls. This is particularly useful in the home office because it's usually filled with items that only receive occasional use.

6. Get a vertical shoe rack

There is absolutely nothing worse than tripping over a bunch of grubby shoes on entering the home. Get a vertical shoe rack and you'll notice the difference immediately. Cover it with a wall mirror for extra impact too.

7. Clear the balcony floor and use the railings

Declutter the balcony of free standing outdoor furniture and start using the balcony rail. It might could hold a foldable table, some hanging plants and even a mini barbecue.

For more space-expanding ideas, head over to look at The secrets of 5 small bathrooms that seem much larger.

Which of these tips are you likely to use?

