6 ways to use that awkward gap behind your sofa

There are often lots of odd and awkward spaces in the home that don't pose an obvious decorating solution. The living area is certainly one of them, particularly when you're using furniture groupings to separate it into different zones.
So how can you use that awkward space in the home without just cluttering it up? Well, there are a few creative ways to can do just that and we are going to explore 6 of them today. But first, it helps to look at your space and see how it's already being used. It could be one of those little areas that is used as a traffic zone, or a haphazard storage space. Perhaps it's a blank spot that could really be jazzed up to provide the perfect balance to your design! Let's have a look at the options…
This small living room has a perfectly gorgeous decorative display. It all centres on the high and narrow shelf behind the sofa. An interior designer and decorator would also say that the strong focus on the wall gives balance to the design. A side cabinet could work like this as well.
The organic lines of a green plant will often provide a natural fit for an odd corner in the home. This is because they have a certain loose quality that softens the meeting point between the geometric lines of the room. Choose a collection of houseplants at varying heights to really amp up the natural variation of the look.
A great, overarching floor lamp is another good solution. It brings attention to the height of the room and tends to make the living area feel cosier. The dramatic curve can also provide a nice counterpoint to the strict geometric lines in a living room.
A bookshelf is a classic solution to that awkward space behind the sofa. However, it's crucial to remember not to cram it full of items. Leave a good part of the bookshelf empty so your eyes move smoothly around the room.
An awkward space sometimes requires an unorthodox approach. Get playful with your shelf designs to really make the most of the space. Just be sure that the design follows some other lines in the home or it could easily become an eyesore.
This side cabinet works so beautifully because of the extremely limited colour palette. It's a good example of how beautifully a slightly cluttered collection can work when there is a strong colour theme holding it all together. But of course, if in doubt, keep things simple!
