10 photos of a cleverly designed small apartment

Are you ready to be surprised? Wait until you see today’s feature dwelling’s massive alterations and changes! Compact and cloistered, this small apartment was looking rather shabby and certainly not at all chic. Thankfully, the Barcelona-based team at iloftyou have totally reimagined, remodelled and reinvigorated the space, providing it a new lease on life and a second chance.

What was originally a dull, dreary and rather unappealing interior is now an open, light filled and functional home with chic living zones, chef’s kitchen and all the trimmings. Would you like to take a peek inside this renovated residence? Come with us and check out the fabulous facelift below…