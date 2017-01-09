Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 photos of a cleverly designed small apartment

press profile homify press profile homify
Piso en C/Enamorats, iloftyou iloftyou Living roomSofas & armchairs
Loading admin actions …

Are you ready to be surprised? Wait until you see today’s feature dwelling’s massive alterations and changes! Compact and cloistered, this small apartment was looking rather shabby and certainly not at all chic. Thankfully, the Barcelona-based team at iloftyou have totally reimagined, remodelled and reinvigorated the space, providing it a new lease on life and a second chance.

What was originally a dull, dreary and rather unappealing interior is now an open, light filled and functional home with chic living zones, chef’s kitchen and all the trimmings. Would you like to take a peek inside this renovated residence? Come with us and check out the fabulous facelift below…

1. The new interior boasts a duck egg blue palette with a neat entrance, and stylishly usable breakfast bar

Piso en C/Enamorats, iloftyou iloftyou Modern kitchen
iloftyou

iloftyou
iloftyou
iloftyou

2. The fresh cooking space comes replete with a minimalist aesthetic, with sleek white joinery and ample storage space

Piso en C/Enamorats, iloftyou iloftyou KitchenCabinets & shelves
iloftyou

iloftyou
iloftyou
iloftyou

3. Despite its compact size, this kitchen offers full size appliances, which are perfect for creating culinary masterpieces and gastronomic gems

Piso en C/Enamorats, iloftyou iloftyou KitchenCabinets & shelves
iloftyou

iloftyou
iloftyou
iloftyou

4. Taking a look at the cooking space from the end of the room we see that the area enjoys a wonderful view to the outdoor space

Piso en C/Enamorats, iloftyou iloftyou Modern kitchen
iloftyou

iloftyou
iloftyou
iloftyou

5. The attention to detail is exceptional, with sleek hardware and a minimalist, clutter-free aesthetic

Piso en C/Enamorats, iloftyou iloftyou KitchenBench tops
iloftyou

iloftyou
iloftyou
iloftyou

If you have a clutter problem in your cooking space, you may need to chat to a professional. You can find a kitchen planner via the homify website – head over here and select one today!

6. Within the dining room the large ceiling lamp offers a warm glow, as well as a sense of elegance and a welcoming ambience

Piso en C/Enamorats, iloftyou iloftyou Dining roomTables
iloftyou

iloftyou
iloftyou
iloftyou

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. The living room is decorated with predominantly neutral hues and vivid artwork that adds a sparkling and creative aura

Piso en C/Enamorats, iloftyou iloftyou Living roomSofas & armchairs
iloftyou

iloftyou
iloftyou
iloftyou

8. Striking and innovative, bursts of colour impart a playful vibe, along with plants that evoke energy and dynamism

Piso en C/Enamorats, iloftyou iloftyou Living roomSofas & armchairs
iloftyou

iloftyou
iloftyou
iloftyou

9. The before images tell a very different story – take a peek at how the living room has been ordered and reorganised in a modern and stylish fashion

Piso en C/Enamorats, iloftyou iloftyou
iloftyou

iloftyou
iloftyou
iloftyou

10. Another before and after shot! This time the kitchen is shown in its less than elegant original state, with the revived and appealing makeover on the right…

Piso en C/Enamorats, iloftyou iloftyou
iloftyou

iloftyou
iloftyou
iloftyou

Did you enjoy touring this reimagined apartment? If you’d like to check more before and after projects, we think you’ll like: Before and after: 5 renovations to copy

A space-saving tip for every room of your home
Did you enjoy this apartment tour? Let us know your thoughts!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks