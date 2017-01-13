After you see these 19 gardens, you'll want to renovate yours

Gardens provide much-needed sanctuary for those living in cities, and as a Singapore resident, there’s no better time to give your dwelling an overhaul than now! Calming, peaceful, as well as a place to entertain friends and family, a well-designed garden adds both tangible and intangible value to a house or apartment.

To provide a little inspiration and a few ideas, we’ve gathered 19 gardens that will definitely inspire you to update yours. Small, large, narrow and wide, we have something to suit an outdoor space of every shape and size. Ready to check them out? Read on below and find out more!