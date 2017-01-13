Your browser is out-of-date.

After you see these 19 gardens, you'll want to renovate yours

//SALON DE PROVENCE//Jardin inspiration jardin mexicain, CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION Modern garden
Gardens provide much-needed sanctuary for those living in cities, and as a Singapore resident, there’s no better time to give your dwelling an overhaul than now! Calming, peaceful, as well as a place to entertain friends and family, a well-designed garden adds both tangible and intangible value to a house or apartment.

To provide a little inspiration and a few ideas, we’ve gathered 19 gardens that will definitely inspire you to update yours. Small, large, narrow and wide, we have something to suit an outdoor space of every shape and size. Ready to check them out? Read on below and find out more!

1. We love this well-maintained collection of flowers and shrubs at the entrance to this house

2. Good garden beds provide a low-maintenance way to keep your greenery looking its finest

Modern garden, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Front yard
3. If you have a small patio area make the most of it with sophisticated furniture and a shade sail

//SALON DE PROVENCE//Jardin inspiration jardin mexicain, CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION Modern garden
If your garden needs a professional’s touch, consider chatting to a landscape designer. You can find one easily via the homify’s professional database here.

4. Cacti are super low-maintenance and ideal for anyone who loves this on-trend plant

//SALON DE PROVENCE//Jardin inspiration jardin mexicain, CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION Modern garden
5. Compact and charming, this small setup is perfectly Zen and ideal for relaxing in the sun

Bungalow at Undri, Space Craft Associates Space Craft Associates Modern garden
6. Timber works beautifully in this casual yet sophisticated setup. Do you like it?

Contemporary Garden Design Balham homify Modern garden
Contemporary Garden Design Balham

7. If you have the space to spare, why not create something spectacular like this impressive example?

Petit jardin de ville., PATXI CASTRO PATXI CASTRO Eclectic style garden
8. Make the most of your entry with an elegant arrangement like this one…

CORTE DEL PAGGIO, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Modern garden
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
9. Meandering paths and stepping-stones add an interesting and original aesthetic

Jardin japonais et zen, DCPAYSAGE DCPAYSAGE Asian style garden Iron/Steel Wood effect
10. Stone slabs works effortlessly when added as paths in your garden

Rénovation et décoration d'une villa au Nord de Montpellier, Parcs des Vautes, LEWISA home LEWISA home Classic style garden
11. If you don’t have an exterior space, why not add a chic one in your lobby?

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden
Courtyard

12. This small garden is enhanced with stone cladding and colourful Perspex

Modern Family garden in North London, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Modern Family garden in North London

13. This interior light-well includes a comfy timber bench to take in the greenery and lush foliage

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden
Courtyard

14. Make the most of every metre of space by adding planters around your home

Réhabilitation à Noisy le Roi, Olivier Stadler Architecte Olivier Stadler Architecte Classic style garden Concrete Grey
15. Add an array of planters and grass for a stylish area for your children to play

NORTH SIDE BUILDING VIEW KREATIVE HOUSE Eclectic style garden
NORTH SIDE BUILDING VIEW

16. Lighting is essential in creating mood – add an amber glow for a special, elegant ambience

RESIDENTIAL PENTHOUSE INTERIORS, AIS Designs AIS Designs Modern garden
17. Check out this spectacular garden, which seriously has it all!

A Luxirious Thatched Villa, iammies Landscapes iammies Landscapes Mediterranean style garden
18. Go minimalist and add white pebbles, dark shrubbery and bright green plants

Real de Palmas 01 , ECNarquitectura ECNarquitectura Modern garden
19. This vertical garden works seamlessly in a compact space, adding a garden to any indoor/outdoor space large or small…

Mr.M's garden Designink Architecture and Interiors Rustic style garden
Mr.M's garden

Which garden design is your favourite? If you’d like some more inspiration, check out: 9 creative ways to design a small balcony

The narrow home with an utterly perfect interior
Find something you like? Add your favourite garden in the comments below…

