A low-cost home built for modern living

During the first meeting with the client, the idea for the house was simple: it should be modern. However, this concept in itself is a bit too vague to start a project! For this reason, the architect decided to build a low-cost house that could satisfy the owners' needs on a long-term basis. The priorities were simplicity in design, execution and construction.

The dwellings that surround this house are very different in terms of shape and size. The first priority was to open the house to the south and keep the facade discreet. The home was developed from a concrete slab that seems to 'float' over the southern façade in order to protect the large windows from summer sun.

In terms of design, the rooms are spacious and the large windows at the back connect with the exterior grounds.

