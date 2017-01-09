9 amazing ideas for modern kitchens

Modern kitchens are so varied in style and character that it can be hard to choose just one to emulate, as we have found to our chagrin! We don't want to make the decision even tougher for you, but we have come across some truly incredible installations that we think you need to see, before you make your final decision as to what aesthetic you want to capture! Kitchen planners will be able to advise you as to which styles will really work with your available space, but the final decision is yours, so come and take a look at these super designs and see which is tempting you the most! Just between us, we think the final picture is going to blow you away, so be prepared!
When it comes to making your kitchen a bit more special, we think it's a good idea to focus on including fewer materials and details, but to really invest in the ones that you do choose. In this example, the natural slate wall tiles do so much more than busy wallpaper or extra cupboards ever could and the whole space looks incredible!
We see a lot of wood and white interiors, but what about mixing things up by selecting a dark and opulent BLACK and wood kitchen? The look and feel is undeniably dramatic and high-end and will keep your kitchen looking contemporary for decades, which you can't sniff at!
If you love colour and are keen to inject some into your kitchen, choose something you know you won't get bored of too easily and instead of simply painting the walls, invest in a glossy splashback in that hue! Add a few other accessories too and the colour scheme will look so coherent and beautiful, not to mention modern!
Pastel tones and glittering white combine perfectly and create a gorgeous, country-style kitchen that has all the nuances of a sweet little rural home space, while maintaining a modern and fresh feel. Choose sleek, contemporary cabinets and a simple dining set to really capture the look!
How about this for a modern kitchen idea? Instead of only having closed off cupboards, add in some open bookshelves in order to keep your recipe books within easy reach! We really like the idea of including some lighting too, as it keeps every pocket feeling bright and part of the wider room!
Did you know that one of the main interior design trends for this year is warm metallics? Think copper, gold and rose gold tones and you'll be on the right track, but can we tempt you to consider them for your kitchen? These bronze and gold metallic mosaic tiles have made a phenomenal impact on the room, creating a warm ambience alongside a modern aesthetic!
When you want to create a kitchen that will stand the test of time and always look as modern as the day you installed it, we don't think you can go wrong with a little Scandinavian influence. This goes double for any of you that love neutral tones, natural materials and funky geometric accents! This kitchen absolutely blows us way!
Modern kitchens can really handle some unusual design elements, so if you need some extra storage, perhaps you can think about adding in some full height cabinets, in order to box the space off a little more? Why add walls, when you can add fabulous storage that will help you maintain clean lines and uncluttered surfaces everywhere else?
We did tell you that this kitchen was exceptional, didn't we? If you are thinking about a modern kitchen revamp, we think you should save up for a little longer and get the exact look and feel that you want. Don't compromise on materials or styling when you can simply accrue a better budget and get a space that will never need updating again! The richness of this wood has us resolutely deciding to never cut corners and accept pine again!
