9 tricks to make your home seem bigger than it is

A small house doesn't have to be a big problem, especially when you discover all the sneaky tips and tricks that professional interior designers use to make bijou homes feel a whole lot larger! You won't need to get the builders in to extend your home once you've seen how easy it is to create the illusion of lots of extra space, so if you are battling with modest dimensions, read on and see what you could do this weekend to improve your property! Trust us when we say that you won't need to break the bank in order to start enjoying more generous proportions in your home!
Natural light is a vital tool for making any home feel larger and more open, so if you have window dressings, think about removing them entirely, so that every nuance of natural light can pour in and envelop your rooms! Of course, in private spaces, such as bedrooms, this won't be possible, but always open curtains and blinds and keep glass clean to get the best from your windows.
Huge wall mirrors are a fantastic way to effectively double the perceived space in ANY small area or room. It's all an optical illusion but it works so well and in hallways, particularly, it can open up a space and make it feel so much less claustrophobic! Go as large as you dare to get the full benefit!
A great way to make your room feel much larger is to blur the line where the walls and floors meet. When using wood cladding, this is exceptionally easy, as you can simply continue the lines of individual planks, creating a streamlined and seamless connection, but tiles and polished concrete work fantastically well too!
If you're now keen to match your walls and floors but you do want to make your home feel larger, you could consider using the same flooring throughout the entire property! By not having any differentiation of rooms, you create a sense of large, open living spaces, not to mention fantastic continuity!
If you are keen to use tiles somewhere in your home, but you want to make sure they won't accentuate small proportions, use large tiles. They create the illusion of a far bigger surface area and with fewer grout lines, the smooth finish really lends itself to a feeling of big, uninterrupted surfaces.
We all need storage, no matter how big or small out home is, but in a bijou home, you should try to embrace open shelving. By not adding any backs to your shelves, you'll allow natural light to flow around the home and prevent bulky, opaque installations from dividing the precious space that you do have.
All those little niches and cupboards that you have in your home can become vital in a smaller property, as you can customise them to create perfect storage solutions for you, which will have a big impact on how much clutter you have out on show. The less items you have in your home, the more space it seems that you have, so a little minimalism might be worth a thought!
It might sound like a cliché, but using light colours in a small home will always make it feel far bigger, brighter and less enclosed! This tip becomes even more effective when you combine it with not impeding the flow of natural light around your home as well! Light, bright and airy sounds far better than small, pokey and a little dark, doesn't it?
You can't shy away from furniture altogether, just because you have a small home and limited space to display it, but you can make sensible choices! Small but impactful pieces are the key, as your style and design prowess will still delight guests, but without taking up every inch of available floor space!
