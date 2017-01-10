9 tricks to make your home seem bigger than it is

You can't shy away from furniture altogether, just because you have a small home and limited space to display it, but you can make sensible choices! Small but impactful pieces are the key, as your style and design prowess will still delight guests, but without taking up every inch of available floor space!

If you love learning about how you can make more of a small home, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 space-saving features every small home needs.