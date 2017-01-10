Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 tricks to make your home seem bigger than it is

press profile homify press profile homify
Panaget, Rochene Floors Rochene Floors Rustic style walls & floors Wood
Loading admin actions …

A small house doesn't have to be a big problem, especially when you discover all the sneaky tips and tricks that professional interior designers use to make bijou homes feel a whole lot larger! You won't need to get the builders in to extend your home once you've seen how easy it is to create the illusion of lots of extra space, so if you are battling with modest dimensions, read on and see what you could do this weekend to improve your property! Trust us when we say that you won't need to break the bank in order to start enjoying more generous proportions in your home!

1. Make more of your windows.

projecte virreina, degoma degoma Modern dining room
degoma

degoma
degoma
degoma

Natural light is a vital tool for making any home feel larger and more open, so if you have window dressings, think about removing them entirely, so that every nuance of natural light can pour in and envelop your rooms! Of course, in private spaces, such as bedrooms, this won't be possible, but always open curtains and blinds and keep glass clean to get the best from your windows.

2. Install some large mirrors.

Reforma Hostel Palermo, DX ARQ - DisegnoX Arquitectos DX ARQ - DisegnoX Arquitectos Modern living room
DX ARQ—DisegnoX Arquitectos

DX ARQ - DisegnoX Arquitectos
DX ARQ—DisegnoX Arquitectos
DX ARQ - DisegnoX Arquitectos

Huge wall mirrors are a fantastic way to effectively double the perceived space in ANY small area or room. It's all an optical illusion but it works so well and in hallways, particularly, it can open up a space and make it feel so much less claustrophobic! Go as large as you dare to get the full benefit!

3. Make the walls and floor identical.

Panaget, Rochene Floors Rochene Floors Rustic style walls & floors Wood
Rochene Floors

Rochene Floors
Rochene Floors
Rochene Floors

A great way to make your room feel much larger is to blur the line where the walls and floors meet. When using wood cladding, this is exceptionally easy, as you can simply continue the lines of individual planks, creating a streamlined and seamless connection, but tiles and polished concrete work fantastically well too!

4. Use the same flooring style throughout the house.

Loft en Martinez, Fainzilber Arqts. Fainzilber Arqts. Modern kitchen White
Fainzilber Arqts.

Fainzilber Arqts.
Fainzilber Arqts.
Fainzilber Arqts.

If you're now keen to match your walls and floors but you do want to make your home feel larger, you could consider using the same flooring throughout the entire property! By not having any differentiation of rooms, you create a sense of large, open living spaces, not to mention fantastic continuity!

5. Use large tiles.

INTERIORES_ Cocinas by Escalaveinte, Estudio Arqt Estudio Arqt KitchenStorage
Estudio Arqt

Estudio Arqt
Estudio Arqt
Estudio Arqt

If you are keen to use tiles somewhere in your home, but you want to make sure they won't accentuate small proportions, use large tiles. They create the illusion of a far bigger surface area and with fewer grout lines, the smooth finish really lends itself to a feeling of big, uninterrupted surfaces.

6. Build open shelving.

Casa Cedofeita, Floret Arquitectura Floret Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Floret Arquitectura

Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura

We all need storage, no matter how big or small out home is, but in a bijou home, you should try to embrace open shelving. By not adding any backs to your shelves, you'll allow natural light to flow around the home and prevent bulky, opaque installations from dividing the precious space that you do have.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Make more of niches and cupboards.

ARMARIOS, PRIBURGOS SLU PRIBURGOS SLU Dressing room Wardrobes & drawers
PRIBURGOS SLU

PRIBURGOS SLU
PRIBURGOS SLU
PRIBURGOS SLU

All those little niches and cupboards that you have in your home can become vital in a smaller property, as you can customise them to create perfect storage solutions for you, which will have a big impact on how much clutter you have out on show. The less items you have in your home, the more space it seems that you have, so a little minimalism might be worth a thought!

8. Try to use more light colours.

Reforma integral de una villa situada en Mallorca, ISLABAU constructora ISLABAU constructora Minimalist kitchen White
ISLABAU constructora

ISLABAU constructora
ISLABAU constructora
ISLABAU constructora

It might sound like a cliché, but using light colours in a small home will always make it feel far bigger, brighter and less enclosed! This tip becomes even more effective when you combine it with not impeding the flow of natural light around your home as well! Light, bright and airy sounds far better than small, pokey and a little dark, doesn't it?

9. Select small, unobtrusive furniture.

Living, Buru Buru Buru Buru Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Buru Buru

Buru Buru
Buru Buru
Buru Buru

You can't shy away from furniture altogether, just because you have a small home and limited space to display it, but you can make sensible choices! Small but impactful pieces are the key, as your style and design prowess will still delight guests, but without taking up every inch of available floor space!

If you love learning about how you can make more of a small home, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 space-saving features every small home needs.

6 ways to use that awkward gap behind your sofa
Which of these tips are you planning to try in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks