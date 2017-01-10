Your browser is out-of-date.

9 colours perfect for decorating a small apartment

LOFT INDUSTRIEL, MELANIE LALLEMAND ARCHITECTURES MELANIE LALLEMAND ARCHITECTURES Industrial style kitchen
In small apartments, colour makes a huge impression. For this reason it’s crucial the dwelling’s palette and scheme and considered and carefully decided to provide the desired aesthetic and ambience. But where does one begin? These days there exists a seemingly endless range of hues, tones and shades, which makes it all the more challenging to choose.

Today on homify we’re going to lend a hand by checking out 9 colours we think are perfect for decorating a compact, cloistered or crowded home. From on-trend jewel-esque blues to more subtle neutrals, there’s going to be something to suit all tastes and preferences. Ready to take a peek and check out your new domestic theme or scheme? Read on below and pick one today!

1. Gorgeous grey

FORESQUE RESIDENCES homify Scandinavian style living room Grey
Grey is definitely a timeless option that will enhance your home with its monochromatic elegance. In this example the room is softened by timber flooring and furniture, which helps add warmth against the icy colour palette.

2. Bright yellow elements

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist living room
Yellow is ideal for small apartments due to its cheery disposition and wonderful ease of incorporation. Pick a few standout accessories or items, and colour them yellow for a joyous and upbeat aesthetic.

3. Birch timber tones

LOFT INDUSTRIEL, MELANIE LALLEMAND ARCHITECTURES MELANIE LALLEMAND ARCHITECTURES Industrial style kitchen
Light birch or beech timber tones are perfect for a compact apartment or kitchen, adding warmth without the undesirable confining vibes of a darker, richer wood hue.

4. Dark charcoal shades

APARTMENT BERLIN I, THE INNER HOUSE THE INNER HOUSE Modern living room Black
There is a myth that dark colours don’t work in small spaces. This couldn’t be further from the truth, and interior designers know it! Dark tones and hues look superb in compact areas, adding depth, character and personality with ease.

5. White paired with a bright feature hue

homify Modern living room
White pairs beautifully with a feature hue, and in this case we love the orange-camel leather of this gorgeous modular sofa. Ideal for all times of the year, a dusty orange or brown is trans-seasonal, and stands out brilliantly against a crisp white wall.

6. Lapis lazuli

GRANGE X GREG NATALE COLLECTION, Grange México Grange México Study/officeStorage Solid Wood Black
The hit colour of 2017, lapis lazuli is rich, opulent, and evokes a sense of magnificence whether it’s a few small feature accoutrements or a large eye-catching item of furniture.

7. Warm, earthy neutrals

西庇の家, 株式会社建楽設計 株式会社建楽設計 Modern living room
Earthy tones are brilliant in a compact apartment as they provide an enduring, welcoming aesthetic, which can easily be enhanced with the use of indoor plants or seasonal trends.

8. Bright beige

ECP | Estar e Lavabo, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Minimalist living room
When we think of beige we often are put off by its perceived dowdiness. However, beige is a seamless shade that looks gorgeous in a small home when paired with cultural accessories and bright white contrasts.

9. Sage green

CASA T, Studio Perini Architetture Studio Perini Architetture Modern living room
Lastly, sage green is our go-to colour that evokes sophistication, while providing a home with an essential feeling of restraint within a crowded or cloistered space.

Do you have a favourite hue? Let us know in the comments below!

