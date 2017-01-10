9 colours perfect for decorating a small apartment

In small apartments, colour makes a huge impression. For this reason it’s crucial the dwelling’s palette and scheme and considered and carefully decided to provide the desired aesthetic and ambience. But where does one begin? These days there exists a seemingly endless range of hues, tones and shades, which makes it all the more challenging to choose.

Today on homify we’re going to lend a hand by checking out 9 colours we think are perfect for decorating a compact, cloistered or crowded home. From on-trend jewel-esque blues to more subtle neutrals, there’s going to be something to suit all tastes and preferences. Ready to take a peek and check out your new domestic theme or scheme? Read on below and pick one today!