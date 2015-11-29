The neutral minimalist apartment

Today on homify we are travelling to Ukraine to take a look at a wonderful minimalist apartment that employs a range of textures and tones to create an inviting, chic, and ultra-stylish abode. Texture can have a huge impact on the aesthetic sensibilities of a dwelling, and if astutely incorporated, can impart interest and uniqueness upon the home. When designing minimalist interiors, it is important to ensure the space remains engaging to the occupant. This is where texture and tone can play a huge role, and brilliantly perfect the overall ambience and atmosphere of a room.

The apartment we are taking a look at today has been designed by Artem Shelipov, a Ukrainian designer who specialises in residential and public buildings, as well as bespoke furniture fabrication. The interior is a truly tranquil and serene experience, with textured walls and custom furniture adding to the overall appearance and vibe of the dwelling. If you would like to explore the inside of this original and innovative minimalist residence, check out the images below, and get inspired to update and renew your home!