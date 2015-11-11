Captivating Contemporary London Terrace

Located in East Finchley, north London, we are today travelling to view a truly superb and enlightening renovation. Situated in the Borough of Barnet, 5.4 miles (8.7 km) northwest of Charing Cross, this four bedroom dwelling has been fabulously brought to life with a captivating and contemporary aesthetic. East Finchley is a beautiful suburban district of London, with many theatres, restaurants, and other amenities. Once home to Peter Sellers, George Michael, and the playwright Clive Sansom, the area is now a popular locale for many actors and creatives.

When renovating their home, the clients requested a stylish, contemporary and comfortable design. Thanks to the team at Studio Duggan this desire was turned into a reality. Employing Scandinavian and industrial influences, the interior utilises grey walls and timber floors in conjunction with pastel hues and sumptuous fabrics. Each element and feature is carefully considered, and ensures a playful and welcoming family abode.

If you would like a little inspiration for your apartment or home, check out the images below, and renovate, refurbish, and renew your home with style and elegance.