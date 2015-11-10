The Chic Maximalist Apartment

Inside, the eye-catching design has been continued. We are able to see the bright courtyard in the distance, but now all eyes are on the main living space. This room features carefully chosen pieces of furniture and accessories. To the left of the image we see the huge white sofa. Here the designers and architects have included white to balance the space, and paired with patterned throw cushions, this space is truly unique. In the centre of the image, near the entrance to the exterior terrace, there is also a single chair with a cushion that adds another sitting space. To the right of the room we see the television. This sits upon a bespoke joinery system that acts as storage for the room, while also contributing to the eclectic mixture of furniture.

The room is light, and surprisingly well illuminated from both natural and artificial sources. Shelving and storage are no forgotten either, with many different surfaces providing a place to hold all manner of living and household appurtenances.

Finally, the architectural design of this apartment means the huge sliding doors are able to be opened up. This allows a colossal amount of fresh air to flood the home, and also ensures the perfect entertaining space.