Have yourself a traditional little Christmas

Candles immediately bring a festive and enjoyable mood to a home. Not only will they illuminate a space gently and inexpensively, they also add a certain charm and character to the dwelling. Christmas has, for many, become a time of spending money, and therefore a time of stress. Originally, this holiday was a time to celebrate family, but over the decades we have lost touch with our roots. Put the soul back in your Christmas with thoughtful home décor, and inexpensive ornamentation.

Tip: to get everyone involved in the spirit of Christmas, organise an evening to drink some festive beverages while setting up candles around the living room. You will be surprised how spending a few simple hours together changes your family's view on Christmas.