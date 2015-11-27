Have yourself a traditional little Christmas

Traditions make memories, and memories bring families together, providing many years of comfort and enjoyment. One of the most popular times of the year to make memories is Christmas, and with the holiday just around the corner, many are preparing their homes with festive decorations and adornments. These days Christmas takes many different forms for many different people. Even those who do not adhere to Christianity can get involved in the excitement and the event. Christmas is a time of coming together, bringing families to one place to share memories, and make new ones. However, many feel that Christmas has changed, and that this holiday has lost its true meaning of birth and celebration. Generally, this holiday absorbs the focus that society places on it. Presents, consumerism, and other negative connotations have developed over the years. If you would like to strip things back, host a family event, and make some new traditions, then homify is here to help. We have compiled a list of six different decorating elements to assist you in having the very best traditional Christmas. Check out the examples below, and adorn your home with elegance and sophistication.
Candles immediately bring a festive and enjoyable mood to a home. Not only will they illuminate a space gently and inexpensively, they also add a certain charm and character to the dwelling. Christmas has, for many, become a time of spending money, and therefore a time of stress. Originally, this holiday was a time to celebrate family, but over the decades we have lost touch with our roots. Put the soul back in your Christmas with thoughtful home décor, and inexpensive ornamentation.
Tip: to get everyone involved in the spirit of Christmas, organise an evening to drink some festive beverages while setting up candles around the living room. You will be surprised how spending a few simple hours together changes your family's view on Christmas.
You really can't have a traditional Christmas without a tree. A tree is the centrepiece of a home, the standout feature, and a space to light up your living room. Whether you purchase plastic or real, you will undoubtedly create a Christmas vibe within your home. When choosing and decorating your tree, you should pick a theme and stick to it. Be it a few colours, or a general vibe, having a theme will drastically change and alter the overall effectiveness of your living room décor.
Tip: take some cues from this stunning example. The room is beautifully adorned with all manner of festive accessories. The wall colour works brilliantly with the tree, and the space combines candles and decorations to produce a thoroughly welcoming and inviting space.
A traditional Christmas doesn't have to mean spending a lot of money. Instead of blowing your budget, and the bank, you can easily impart some natural elements that will look fabulous, and work wonderfully. Choose pinecones or leaves, to create a fabulously neutral and earthy Christmas centrepiece. Additionally, berries, and twigs can be arranged to create a gorgeously intriguing and unique design. If you need some assistance in deciding how to decorate your interiors, chat to a professional and get some great and innovative ideas!
Tip: make a day of it. Get the whole family involved and rummage/forage for natural elements to turn into something wonderful.
Decorations are the foundation of a well adorned Christmas house. Without the ornamentation and flourishes, the home lacks festivity. However, these days there are so many different designs and options on the market, it can be difficult creating an individual, yet still traditionally designed home. That is where a DIY project can really set your home apart from the rest. Consider creating your decorations, and you will have items that last a lifetime, while also creating memories, and getting everyone involved.
Tip: one of the best ways to get materials for your new decorations is to visit a dollar store, or thrift shop. Second hand goodies line the different aisles, and you will locate innumerable bits and pieces that can be transformed into many different things.
The dinner table is at the heart of a great Christmas, it is is the place where the family will gather for at least one large meal, and so, it needs to look fantastic! With plenty of different accoutrements to think of, decorating the table can also be challenging. Think traditional and opt for classic colours. It can be surprisingly easy to create a magical and exciting space with very little effort. For a basic setup you will need the following:
- Tablecloth, napkins and holders cutlery, glassware, crockery, place settings, and a centrepiece.
Tip: Christmas can be at times boring or overwhelming for little ones. To get the kids involved, have them help construct a centrepiece, or decorate the place settings. When the guests arrive, the children can show them what they have created, and where they will be sitting. Including every member of the family will help to ensure a smooth and festive event.
If hosting a traditional Christmas is high on your agenda, but you simply aren't interested in the traditional décor options, then consider something a little more modern. Here in this example we see a gorgeous contemporary reindeer bust, in the slightly less traditional colours of blue and orange. Forget red and green, update your home with a new and no less festive array of stylish themed ornaments.
Tip: get everyone involved with some decorating. There are plenty contemporary options that are no less traditional. Think about making origami tree decorations, baking cookies with interesting toppings, switch from Christmas pudding to a chocolate mudcake, or let the children decorate their bedroom doors.
We hope that gave you a few ideas for this Christmas season, if you would like to read more, we suggest: 9 decoration ideas to ready you for Christmas!