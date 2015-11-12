Your introduction to minimalist living

Minimalism began after the conclusion of World War II, and became popular in the 1960s and early '70s. By the '80s, minimalism in architecture was extremely fashionable in London and New York. Seen throughout all facets of the arts, minimalism employed pared-down design elements with a sense of modernism. Architects often collaborated with fashion designers to create shops, buildings, and workspaces that utilised abundant white hues, and minimal objects. Essentially minimalism strips down the existing style or design to its bare simplicity. Inspired heavily by Japanese traditional design, rooms and interior spaces often experience a Zen-like ambience and atmosphere.
These days minimalist interiors come in many different forms and designs. However, all are clean, sophisticated, and clear of unnecessary ornamentation or furniture. There are many benefits for the average homeowner to renew their dwelling with a minimalist aesthetic. Firstly it is easy to clean. Remove the rubbish, clutter, and mess, and you will have a area that avoids any nooks or corners that can accumulate dirt. Additionally, the more items of furniture and ornamentation you have, the more you have to keep neat and tidy, minimlaism removes this duty. Secondly, a minimalist abode appeals to a wide range of individuals, from friends to potential homebuyers. The interior is free from clutter, and therefore suits people wanting to put their own stamp on the space. And finally, a minimalist dwelling can be relaxing. Without all of the visual distraction, minimal interiors are peaceful, elegant, and highly serene, perfect for those who experience stress.
So today on homify we are going to share a few tips and tricks, along with some stylish examples of gorgeous minimal interiors. Check out the images below, and start clearing out the clutter in your domestic spaces.
First off, we have the living room. This is one of the easiest space to create a minimalist interior, as you only need a few pieces of furniture. The sofa is essential, as are a couple of armchairs, a lamp, television, coffee table, and entertainment unit. Generally with every minimalist room, 'less is more'. Essentially, furniture should be simple. No vibrant or outrageous pieces of furniture, just simple, practical, and comfortable items.
In this example we see a stylish living room that tiptoes the line between minimalism and a more comfortable liveable style. Usually table surfaces are clear to avoid impeding the movement and vision throughout the space, but due to the size of the room, the timber tone works well. Here the sofa is simple and long, the television and media centre are completely sleek, and the armchairs are statement pieces. There is no unnecessary decoration within the room, adding to the overall feeling of tranquillity.
Next stop, the kitchen. Here the room should be clear of unnecessary items on the worktops, as well as gaudy or flamboyant colours. Kitchens are generally white, or a monochromatic grey, with other small features hues to add contrast if desired.
In this example we see a stylish and sophisticated space with minimal adornment or ornamentation. The joinery is free from any fittings, adding to the overall appearance of the room. The dining space is clean, crisp, and the brown hue adds interest.
For the ultimate in minimalism, you should only add what is absolutely necessary within the room. Think bed, chair, side table, and lamp. Any other decorations are considered a departure from the original style.
Here in this illustration, the room is completely white, with a timber chair in the corner to add contrast. The wood tone flooring is also light and minimal, while a bookshelf imparts practicality, and offers an area to store books.
Bathrooms are often rooms that become cluttered, cloistered, and generally full of unnecessary items and accessories. If you have drawers or joinery, they are, or at some time have been, full of unused lotions, pills, medicines, hair products, razors and more. Keeping these spaces clean and simple can be a nightmare! Minimalism is an excellent style and design for bathrooms, as it imparts cleanliness and an intrinsic sense of hygiene.
In this example we see a minimalist style bathroom, with clean lines and neutral tones. There is nothing hanging on the walls, only mirrors to enhance the sense of spaciousness. Only the essentials have been included, with the exception of a potted plant in the corner. The room is simple, stylish, and gorgeously minimalist.
Workspaces require minimalism for maximum productivity and efficiency. If you are finding that you cannot get anything done, are working slowly, or lacking inspiration, a minimalist study might be the solution. You simply need a desk, chair, and computer, nothing else. For true minimalism you should create a room that avoids unnecessary adornment such as posters, notes, noticeboards, or other accessories. Realistically however, we often need some of these things. Choose a simple desk in a light hue, white walls, comfortable yet modest chair, and you will have a functional and gorgeous space.
When it comes to children's room and minimalism, things get a little trickier. You will want to create a space that welcomes your little ones, but without clutter or unnecessary accessories. Essentially you want to make sure your children feel welcome within their own personal space, and that it isn't too sleek or hard-edged. With that in mind, you should consider plenty of storage space to keep toys, clothes, and other bits and pieces contained. Children have an abundance of toys and so, it is not feasible to create a space without anywhere to keep them.
Take a look at this example. It is not essentially minimalist, but it is clean, crisp, and well-designed. Ornamentation is kept to a minimum, while the space is still very playful, exciting, and enjoyable. It is unlikely that you or your child will want to paint their entire room white. Instead, choose a few hues that work well with white. In this example the colours chosen are red, blue, brown and white. This is stylish, minimal, and still extremely fun!
