Your introduction to minimalist living

Minimalism began after the conclusion of World War II, and became popular in the 1960s and early '70s. By the '80s, minimalism in architecture was extremely fashionable in London and New York. Seen throughout all facets of the arts, minimalism employed pared-down design elements with a sense of modernism. Architects often collaborated with fashion designers to create shops, buildings, and workspaces that utilised abundant white hues, and minimal objects. Essentially minimalism strips down the existing style or design to its bare simplicity. Inspired heavily by Japanese traditional design, rooms and interior spaces often experience a Zen-like ambience and atmosphere.

These days minimalist interiors come in many different forms and designs. However, all are clean, sophisticated, and clear of unnecessary ornamentation or furniture. There are many benefits for the average homeowner to renew their dwelling with a minimalist aesthetic. Firstly it is easy to clean. Remove the rubbish, clutter, and mess, and you will have a area that avoids any nooks or corners that can accumulate dirt. Additionally, the more items of furniture and ornamentation you have, the more you have to keep neat and tidy, minimlaism removes this duty. Secondly, a minimalist abode appeals to a wide range of individuals, from friends to potential homebuyers. The interior is free from clutter, and therefore suits people wanting to put their own stamp on the space. And finally, a minimalist dwelling can be relaxing. Without all of the visual distraction, minimal interiors are peaceful, elegant, and highly serene, perfect for those who experience stress.

So today on homify we are going to share a few tips and tricks, along with some stylish examples of gorgeous minimal interiors. Check out the images below, and start clearing out the clutter in your domestic spaces.