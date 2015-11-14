Add value to your home the easy way!

Your home is undoubtedly your most precious asset. Probably the most expensive purchase you will ever make, a house is more than simply a place to live. For many, an abode is an investment in family, and in children's futures. You will have contributed money and time into your dwelling, and therefore undoubtedly want to ensure it remains a valuable and stylish property. From fixing up small blemishes to the façade of your home, to building a new summer house addition, there are plenty of things you can undertake that are easy, cost effective, and will benefit you, your family, and your investment in the long run.
Whether you are intending to sell your home, or simply want to make sure it is a worthy commodity that will increase your capital, check out the following examples, tips, and tricks below, to get a little inspiration, as well as a couple of helpful hints.
Firstly we are going to look at the outside of the home. The façade is definitely your selling point when putting your home on the market. The exterior of your house is a key factor in the presence and aesthetic of your dwelling. Think about it, the façade is the first thing prospective homebuyers will see when they arrive, and the last thing they will see when they leave. In order to obtain maximum value from your most precious asset, you should ensure the exterior of your home is perfect. If you are looking to save money while increasing value, one of the best things you can do is speak to a professional (real estate specialist, or interior designer) about how you can improve the overall appearance of your dwelling. For the hourly rate you will pay an expert, the advice will be priceless.
Now, if you live in an apartment or condo, there is probably not a lot you can do about the exterior of your dwelling, but you can however, focus on the interior. Again, chat to a professional to get some advice. One of the most important things to consider is fixing up some small cosmetic issues with your abode. This will apply to freestanding dwellings as well as apartments. Fix up that crack in the wall, re-paint that room that is starting to look old, and ensure there aren't any leaky roofs or windows. Your time will pay off, and you will save money in the long run, preventing the issue from getting worse.
If you are planning on keeping your home for several years, consider growing a garden. Gardens are oft-overlooked areas of the home that can provide immense value to the overall dwelling. If you are lucky enough to have an outdoor space, consider the implementation of a garden or courtyard area to truly raise the market price of your home. Plant trees, shrubs, and other easy care foliage to impart a sense of nature and serenity within the space. Moreover, chat to a landscaper if you need a few additional style and planting tips.
If you reside in a home without a garden, you can still utilise the effectiveness of plants to raise the value of your home. Plants are known to clean the air of the space they are kept within, and can make a perfect addition to balconies, as well as inside the home. Visit your local nursery and purchase some hardy indoor plants to evoke a tranquil and highly enviable living space.
Summer houses may not seem as though they are an 'easy' way to increase the value of your home, but surprisingly they can be constructed with relative ease. Furthermore, the amount of money and time that is put into building a summer house, will inevitably increase the value of your home. Living in such a rainy and tropical climate, these handy spaces allow individuals to maximise their time outside, while still protected from potential monsoonal rain.
Think about a conservatory, orangery, or garden room to drastically increase not only the value of your home, but also its usability. A perfect place for hosting a high tea, or perhaps simply a get-together, a summer house will protect, provide, and increase the value of your home instantly.
When we want to increase the value of our homes, sometimes the best place to look is often the least expected. That's right folks, the bathroom can have a huge impact on the overall value of your house.
This point is particularly applicable for those living in apartments. If you have the ability to renew and refresh your wash spaces, you should definitely consider doing so. Whether you intend to put your property on the market or not, keeping key domestic spaces updated and clean is a top priority. Forget dull and dreary bathrooms, revive your space with fresh tiling, a new vanity, new mirror, and perhaps even a freestanding tub.
The garage space is a key area within one's property. If you are lucky enough to have your own garage, ensure it is well-kept, stylishly organised, and free from dirt or mess.
For the apartment owners out there, one way you can ensure your home gains value in this department is to take a look at where you store your vehicles. If you have an underground or aboveground car space, this can be the ideal place to begin. Even if you only have a small area for your car, there are numerous options you should consider. Firstly, this area is a great place to increase your homes storage space. These days there are an abundance of over-bonnet lockers, cupboards, and other containers that will instantly add value to your domicile. This handy storage is perfect for holding outdoor activity gear that you would prefer to leave away from the interior of your home.
Ensuite bathrooms are the epitome of luxury within sleeping quarters. They evoke a sense of opulence, and most certainly add value to a home. These days there are plenty of ways to include an ensure bathroom, even if you lack space. You may choose to create an in-bedroom ensuite, which is considered by many, to be a far more luxurious option than a separate room. This may take the form of a single bathtub within the bedroom, or perhaps separated by a pane of glass, such as the example image above. Either way, one undeniable domestic value enhancer is the inclusion of a stylish ensuite.
We hope that our Ideabook provided you with a few ideas and inspiration, if you would like to continue reading, we recommend checking out: Innovative home-storage solutions