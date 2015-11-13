Home lighting designs you'll love!

Lighting has to be one of the most important features to consider when renovating or refurbishing your home. Not only does it provide practical illumination of a space, but it is something that can drastically alter the entire aesthetic of your abode. When choosing lighting for your home, you will most likely have a few essential prerequisites. Firstly, you need a light that will adequately brighten your space. There is no point having a single table lamp within a large living room, or a mammoth chandelier in your compact bathroom – lights need to fit their room and area. Furthermore, your new lights may also serve functional purposes. Highlighting artwork or a wall feature is a common requirement, or perhaps a soft glow is needed to set a certain mood. Whatever the case, homify is here to help!

If you need a little inspiration, or a helping hand, check out the following examples and images below, and choose your new household lights with confidence!