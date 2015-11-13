Home lighting designs you'll love!

Lighting has to be one of the most important features to consider when renovating or refurbishing your home. Not only does it provide practical illumination of a space, but it is something that can drastically alter the entire aesthetic of your abode. When choosing lighting for your home, you will most likely have a few essential prerequisites. Firstly, you need a light that will adequately brighten your space. There is no point having a single table lamp within a large living room, or a mammoth chandelier in your compact bathroom – lights need to fit their room and area. Furthermore, your new lights may also serve functional purposes. Highlighting artwork or a wall feature is a common requirement, or perhaps a soft glow is needed to set a certain mood. Whatever the case, homify is here to help!
If you need a little inspiration, or a helping hand, check out the following examples and images below, and choose your new household lights with confidence!
To kick off our collection of stylish home lights, we have for you a chandelier! Chandeliers ooze importance, as well as an aristocratic aesthetic. They can be dressed up, dressed down, but will always look fabulous. Whether you choose to include your chandelier in a modern setting, or a traditional antique or vintage design, you can be sure that you have an eye-catching and timeless fitting.
Here in this example we see an eclectic chandelier that adds flair and flamboyance to the room. Paired with some colourful and bold pieces of furniture, this light is sure to turn heads.
Probably one of the more popular lighting options, the pendant is an ideal choice for a number of different domestic design scenarios. Whether it is in the kitchen, the living room, a bedroom, or the entrance hall, a pendant (or pendulum) light fitting is up to the task. Very much in-vogue, these light lights will impart a retro or industrial aesthetic, although many are now available in classic and antique designs as well. Perfect for hanging over a breakfast bar, a side table, or simply in the middle of a room, this light's soft glow will enchant and captivate.
For a little inspiration, take a look at this example. A perfect illustration of how and where to use a pendant light, this fitting sits above a breakfast bar, adding to the mood and setting of the space.
Strip lighting has for a long time been considered an expensive and luxurious form of lighting for modern or contemporary homes. It is essentially a strip of LED or similar lights that are recessed into a vaulted ceiling space, or behind a false panel. The light then emanates outward, creating a soft yet impressive glow. Wonderful for bathrooms, bedrooms, and of course home theatres, this style of lighting can be difficult to self-install, but the results are striking. If you are considering strip lighting for your home, it is usually best to consult a lighting professional to ensure you have your illumination correctly installed to achieve best results.
Here in this example we see a bedroom that is ultra-contemporary, and utilises a long strip of lighting to impart a space-age style within the room. The space is perfectly set up for strip lights, and they add to the overall feeling of nonchalant opulence, and are beautifully eye-catching.
Wall-mounted lights are an age old favourite. Seen for centuries, these fabulously versatile fitting will suit practically any space within the home. Ideal for the bathroom, hallway and living space, wall-mounted lights come in countless styles and designs. One of the best things about wall lights is their ability to create a soft glow without the often intense illumination of a ceiling light. They glow is directed away from individuals, and are therefore far more flattering, making them perfect for relaxing and restful spaces. Within dining rooms, wall-mounted lights often enhance the experience, and can be used to illuminate artwork upon the walls. Furthermore, wall lights save space. As they don't require any ceiling area, they can be perfect for low ceiling spaces, or cramped entrance halls.
In the above image we see a pair of wall lights that have been utilised in a multi-purpose living and study area. The lights are adjustable meaning they can be positioned in different configurations depending on the lighting required.
Recessed lighting can come in many different shapes and forms. One of the most popular recessed light types is the downlight. Downlights have to be the most commonly used light in contemporary and modern homes, with a strong presence in traditional and heritage properties as well. They are simple, small, unobtrusive, and look great. Not only that, but these tiny lights truly pack a punch. With bright illumination and strong wattage options, these lights are one of the most common lights for very obvious reasons.
In this example we see a stylish interior that maximises its appeal with strong lighting, and gorgeous recessed lights.
Side lamps—one of the most handy and convenient lamps you will ever purchase. Not only does this small and stylish item create mood within your room, it also offers handy illumination for a number of different purposes. Whether you read in bed, or like a soft glow to drink a cup of warm cocoa, a side lamp is basically all you need.
Here in this example we see a retro styled lamp that has been paired with rustic timber wall panelling, colourful bed linen, and a host of other fabulous accessories. Ideal for ensuring the bedroom is welcoming, this little addition is the perfect solution.
Finally, the oft-forgotten, yet no less important outdoor lighting. Lighting up your exterior space is one of the best ways to ensure the space is usable and practical. Without sufficient light, the area will suffer from a lack of versatility, and will definitely not live up to its potential. Consider your space, and where you like to spend time. The differing architectural styles in Singapore may mean you have access to a small garden, or perhaps simply a courtyard, or balcony. Either way, it can be well-lit and practically usable for nighttime entertaining.
Take a peek at this glorious outdoor area. Now, many of us can only dream of such a fabulous outdoor space, but you can still take some handy pointers from the design. Thing about illuminating columns at their base. The light will shine upward and create a soft and welcoming glow. Additionally staircase lighting can work brilliantly, while providing a safe way to ascend or descend levels within the garden.
