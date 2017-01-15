9 ingenious kitchen tricks to save you a lot of money

If growing herbs gives you a taste for creating delicious things, could you be tempted to create jams and preserves too? If you look out for bargain basement fruits and vegetables on the supermarket, which are going out of date soon, you can make huge batches of delicious condiments for next to no money and they'll keep for ages!

