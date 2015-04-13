During the mid-20th century the folk music movement occurred, a rapid revival of the traditional world music heard almost a century earlier. Folk music was earthy, unpretentious and exciting; artists from all over the world were producing a 60s sound, somewhere between harmonious bohemian, and their traditional old-world heritage. With this came a bright and fanciful new interior style—folk interiors. But what exactly is a folk style interior? Somewhere between rustic cottage charm, and nonconformist hippy, folk interiors exude a sense of demure vibrancy. It’s flower-child meets rustic-chic, a little modest, and with a dash of colour. Think shabby-chic style, free from the ostentations of classic design and traditional refinement. Folk interiors are a harmonious balance of comfort, excitement and down-to-earth design. This style is flexible, transformable, and able to be altered in order to suit many different interior décor and designs.

If you are looking for a way to implement a little harmony into your home, get folky—infuse a sense of charm and character while ensuring your design is timeless, atmospheric and full of personality. But where to start? Check out the following examples below and let homify show you the way with these stylish, age-defying folk-style interiors.