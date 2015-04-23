Mid-century modern bedrooms

No era of design in memorable history is more iconic than mid-century modern. This movement was all-encompassing, from architecture, interiors, product design, fashion, and even graphic design. The mid-century modern revolution changed the way people understood all aspects of development and invention. Radical in its ability to alter our perceptions about form and function, mid-century modern design was subversive in consenting the new wave of defiant designers and avant-garde architects. Beginning in the 30s, and proceeding until the late 60s, this influential movement had a far-reaching effect on interior design and the way we identify with our domestic spaces. These days when we think of mid-century modernity we visualise designers such as Eames, Saarinen, Bertoia and Jacobsen, each imparting their individuality and distinct style.

Often this era of design focuses on dining and living rooms, but today we are taking a look at some mid-century-modern-esque sleeping quarters that are a little different. They combine style with practicality, along with some contemporary twists and inventive adaptations. Let homify offer a little inspiration for you to update, renew, and revive your bedroom today.