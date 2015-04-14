Rustic décor evokes an unequivocal feeling of ambience—consciously specific, from the warmth and cosiness of raw timber tones, to plush textiles covering oversized furniture, 'rustic' is distinctly prominent interior style. Why exactly is it so great? Rustic living, especially the décor, is about contentment and comfort; we draw a sense of satisfaction and well-being from the snug and serene design. Moreover, rustic living is now seen as a sign of opulence, a luxurious and diverse interior scheme that presides over relaxation and enhances happiness. And what better place to incorporate that luxurious style but the bedroom. These days, you don’t have to live in a log-cabin or an alpine lodge to experience the affection and amenity of rustic living—transform your sleeping space and ensure you experience all the elements of countryside comfort in your very own bedroom. For a little inspiration, take a look at the following examples below, and begin planning your next bedroom makeover today.
This bedroom is the perfect combination of cosy, luxurious and comfortable. From the basic style bed with feature bedhead, to the delicate wallpaper, this space is elegant, stylish and evokes a sense of modern countryside comfort. The real stand out feature here is the table located at the end of the bed. Covered in books and a simple floral arrangement, the space exudes an ambience of style, and liveability. In addition to this, the ceiling is a raw exposed timber that creates a feeling of rustic charm and snug character.
When we think of rustic bedrooms, often we think of alpine retreats and chalet living. This room is exactly that, a rustic and charming sleeping space, perfectly equipped to deliver a sound and cosy nights rest. If you wish to emulate this style in your own abode, consider a ceiling of timber, matched with a raw timber wall, dark feature wall and coordinating curtains. Match this with sumptuous textiles, thick quilts and warm mood lighting, for a space that oozes character and comfy charisma.
What better way to spend one’s time, than hidden away in a relaxing bedroom, with a good book and a comfy place to read. This bedroom has converted a tiny nook into the perfect writing or reading space. Replete with upholstered chair, vintage timber table, neutral colour scheme, and hand sewn quilt, this space is an excellent example of country and rustic living.
Rustic does not have to mean old, worn, or vintage. This bedroom space incorporates many elements of smart rustic décor, while keeping the space neutral, contemporary and trendy. Think plaid, or tartan patterns, timber floorboards, along with a faux animal head adorning the wall. In addition to this, a stand out of this bedroom design is the built in rustic bookshelf and storage unit.
Sometimes a bedroom needs a little colour—what better way to infuse this bright burst of liveliness than with some rustic accessories and décor? This bedroom is a great example of a light and fun space, which incorporates a coloured feature wall, and a contrasting vintage style lamp. To add the final touches to this space, the walls are adorned with some cute and colourful prints, while the bed houses three teddy bears, infusing the space with character and cosiness.
When rustic meets luxury the result is an outstandingly lavish, and comfortable space. This loft bedroom has it all, a mixture of opulence and rustic charm that work in perfect harmony to create sleeping quarters of the utmost luxury. Shaker style built in robes to one end of the room frame the space, while the bed is perfectly positioned to take in the morning and afternoon sun. To mimic this wonderful design in your own dwelling, think plush textiles, plenty of throw cushions, rustic timber chests, mirrored lamp fittings and dark timber side tables. Moreover, the walls are a crisp white hue, and the sumptuous carpet is a pale fawn shade, matching wonderfully with the bed linen and robe carpentry.