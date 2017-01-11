9 space-saving tricks from one small apartment

When you’re tasked with designing and decorating a small apartment, chances are one of the first things you’ll consider is how to maximise space, as well as retain, and/or create a spacious aesthetic. In order to this however, you’ll need to think creatively.

Compact homes are notoriously tricky when it comes to planning and arranging a successful layout. One of the best things you can do is to take a look at other space-poor dwellings and copy their successful characteristics. To help you do this, we’ve chosen one of the best.

Today’s abode features a range of space-optimising tricks and tips that will definitely inspire you if you’re planning a new home, or remodelling an existing one. Read on to see which 9 tricks we learned from this property below…