9 space-saving tricks from one small apartment

When you’re tasked with designing and decorating a small apartment, chances are one of the first things you’ll consider is how to maximise space, as well as retain, and/or create a spacious aesthetic. In order to this however, you’ll need to think creatively.
Compact homes are notoriously tricky when it comes to planning and arranging a successful layout. One of the best things you can do is to take a look at other space-poor dwellings and copy their successful characteristics. To help you do this, we’ve chosen one of the best.
Today’s abode features a range of space-optimising tricks and tips that will definitely inspire you if you’re planning a new home, or remodelling an existing one. Read on to see which 9 tricks we learned from this property below…
First things first, this kitchen is definitely an eye-catching design, and ensures its occupants have a space that is usable and convenient. As opposed to pre-designed (kit) kitchens, when planning your cooking area, opt for a bespoke setup that is perfectly customised to suit your specific needs. Trust us, you’ll notice the difference!
Here we see how the furniture perfectly fits the space and avoids interfering with the floor plan. Pick items that suit the room, and ensure they don’t impede flow or movement within your living zone.
To maximise storage space, the designers Architrek have added a room divider that adds shelves, while retaining a sense of flow and cohesion. The double-sided usability of this setup means light can still pass through freely, keeping the living area well illuminated.
Forget about entrance clutter! Add storage, such as this built-in unit to ensure your hallway, corridor or front door are clean, neat and orderly.
We’re used to breakfast bars on the exterior of the kitchen space, but in this apartment there simply wasn’t enough room. To compensate, designers added the eating area inside, which allows individuals to socialise with people in the living area too.
If your home requires a professional touch, find yourself an interior designer via the homify website and get started on your new home today!
More often than not, people want to keep their window space clear and open, but this arrangement includes the window in the kitchen, providing the user plenty of light and a great view to the street below.
Mirrors are employed extensively in this abode, and they increase the perceived spaciousness tenfold.
Floor to ceiling cupboards ensure this home’s high ceilings are maximised, while ensuring the occupant has plenty of space to store garments, as well as household miscellany.
Lighting is one of the most important aspects to a design. Too much and the room will feel stark, too little and it’ll feel uncomfortable. Pay attention to your lighting, and take some cues from this home, which employs standalone lamps to create mood and ambience with ease.
