A young family's space-saving apartment

Get your suitcase ready folks, we’re heading to Rome! Today we’re going to take a tour of an interesting and wonderfully space-optimised apartment. Compact and well designed, this dwelling boasts approximately 120m² of characterful home, with spectacular views over the ex Mira Lanza factory. Opened in the early 1920s, the large warehouse now houses a contemporary museum, and provides a fascinating juxtaposition of scenery against the domes of the surrounding churches.

Replete with a range of innovative storage solutions and charming fixtures, this Archifacturing-designed residence is creative and original. Would you like to check out the bold and impressive abode? Read on below and learn more!