6 mould-busting tricks to make your bathroom sparkle

Mould and mildew have to be two of the most infuriating household pests. Mould – a variety of surface fungi that grows on the surface of a moist area – is tough and enraging to remove, while mildew is a similar nuisance fungi that is slightly easier to clean and eradicate. These two bathroom villains destroy your fittings, finishes and furniture, contributing to ill health, as well as a seriously diminished ambience. Not only that, as mould is a living creature it will continue to grow and take over your home until it’s removed.

So what is one to do? We’ve got 6 mould-busting tips and tricks that will assist in refreshing your home and banishing any residual mould spores. Ready to clean, sanitise and eliminate this evil? Check out our hints below and ensure you bathroom is sparkling and fungi free!