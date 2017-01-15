6 mould-busting tricks to make your bathroom sparkle

Mould and mildew have to be two of the most infuriating household pests. Mould – a variety of surface fungi that grows on the surface of a moist area – is tough and enraging to remove, while mildew is a similar nuisance fungi that is slightly easier to clean and eradicate. These two bathroom villains destroy your fittings, finishes and furniture, contributing to ill health, as well as a seriously diminished ambience. Not only that, as mould is a living creature it will continue to grow and take over your home until it’s removed.
So what is one to do? We’ve got 6 mould-busting tips and tricks that will assist in refreshing your home and banishing any residual mould spores. Ready to clean, sanitise and eliminate this evil? Check out our hints below and ensure you bathroom is sparkling and fungi free!
Working efficiently will save you time and money, while stopping the mould in its tracks. Set aside a few hours (trust us, it can take even longer!), spray your mould cleaner or natural solution, wait 10-15 minutes and get to work! Open windows for good ventilation, and employ a ventilation fan if available.
Before you get to work cleaning your bathroom, you should look at the causes for the mould and mildew in your room. Moisture is the key culprit, and is generally fixed with a fan.
If you haven’t cleaned for a long time, you will probably find the mould is well established, and will require a decent effort to get it back to normal. Once this has been conducted, regular (at least weekly) cleaning is usually enough to keep it away for good.
Having the right tools will certainly improve your ability to remove mould and mildew from your bathroom with ease. You should head to a dedicated cleaning store and grab mould remover, sugar soap and a range of different sized scrubbing, wiping and scraping tools.
Additionally, pick up an air freshener, as the smell of chlorinated mould remover can be seriously atrocious.
Your vanity will most likely contain several tricky spots where mould can easily grow, and spiral out of control. The sink is a common area, as well as the side areas of the basin and around bathroom hardware. If you are struggling to remove it, grab an old toothbrush, cover it with a sugar soap or similar, and get to work scrubbing.
Note: always test a small inconspicuous area first, to ensure you don’t scrub away any delicate enamel finishes.
In between tiles you will undoubtedly find mould will love to grow. If not cleaned regularly, the fungus will grow, making it even more difficult to get rid of in the long run. Not only that, it can also destroy surfaces and threaten the integrity of silicone and waterproofing materials.
Natural materials such as baking soda, citric acid (lemon juice) and water can assist, but you may find that you need professional strength cleaners to get it back to a level of sanitation and hygiene.
Let’s face it, moisture is one of the key reasons we have mould and mildew in our wash spaces. Removing some of the stale moisture can assist in keeping the room dry, and making it harder for the fungus to become established in the first place.
Items such as indoor plants work well, and can draw moisture into their leaves, taking it out of the air. Additionally, think technologically and employ a ventilation or exhaust fan to dry wet areas of your home.
Did these tips help prepare you? If you’d like to learn more about household cleaning, check out:10 simple cleaning tips to start a fresh new year