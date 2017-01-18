A 370m² eco-home built in record time

Are you ready to be surprised and speechless? Today our feature property is one that truly exudes the essence of organisation, planning and determination. The owners of the dwelling – a young couple with a small child and one on the way – were seeking to build a family residence that could accommodate their growing family. Looking for something unique, their chosen plot was situated on a sloping site, surrounding by both a river and a forest. Enjoying such panoramic views of the Portuguese countryside, while located in an area of magnificent natural beauty, the couple decided they required a house that would work in an eco-friendly fashion with the landscape. To accomplish this, they enlisted the assistance of the team at Lethes House.
Boasting plenty of impressive energy saving features, the home’s footprint is minimal. However, one of the most impressive things regarding this house is the small amount of time it was able to be created. Completed in just three and a half months, the 370 m² family abode is truly incredible. Better yet, this property was built to budget, for only S$243,000! Are you impressed yet? Whether you like modular, pre-fabricated homes or not, you’re guaranteed to be taken by this gorgeous and truly unique eco-home below. Go on, check it out…
The house boasts a class A+energy rating, which is definitely one of its most alluring features; however, it was also constructed in very little time. Built in just three and a half months, the property seemingly went up overnight! We see here in this image the timber frames, as well as the prefabricated parts that helped contribute to a lowered construction time.
Are you impressed? The final view of the home provides us with a striking dwelling that definitely grabs and demands attention. Modern in its shape and form, the eco-home offers dominant cubist forms, along with elements of tradition such as the stucco ground floor and timber upper floor. With plenty of windows, we’re sure the interior of this residence is light and bright. Let’s find out below…
Before we head inside, we travel upstairs to the balcony to take a peek at the large and luxurious space. Ideal for sunbathing during the summer or entertaining friends during winter, the terrace is large enough to accommodate many individuals and makes the most of the stunning natural scenery.
Much like the façade, the interiors are modern, and come replete with all the necessary modern amenities. The kitchen joinery is a muted mushroom hue, which works beautifully against the stainless steel appliances, and the high gloss finish of the cabinets.
In addition an island has been added for extra flexibility, preparation space and of course, storage.
Entering the kitchen we’re able to take in the large and open living space, which in turn leads out to the terrace. The colour scheme is minimalist and timeless, boasting cream hues that work beautifully along with the timber floorboards, and create a welcoming, hospitable ambience.
This eco-home utilises a wood burning stove to keep the dwelling heated, while uniform insulation was installed to combat a loss of heat during summer, as well as keeping the house cool during summer. Employing geothermal energy, as well as a forced air ventilation system, the home’s internal temperature is always regulated and pleasant.
The bathroom follows the same aesthetic as the kitchen, with earthy tones, quality finishes and stylish accessories. The fixtures are enduring and hard-wearing, making sure the family has a usable and enjoyable abode. In this image we see the entry level shower, which includes creative mosaic tiles that ensure a sense of harmony and serenity.
Natural materials have been employed throughout the individual rooms of the house, but are particularly noticeable in the bathroom. Here we see timber cladding applied to the walls, which are then contrasted against crisp white fixtures, chrome hardware, as well as black and timber joinery.
The attention to detail is exceptional within this property, contributing to a thoroughly enjoyable experience. Here in the bathroom where the designers have included both a toilet and bidet, which offer a modern sanitary station for those utilising the wash area. Comfortable and chic, this room is definitely classy and sophisticated.
For one final peek before we end our tour, we take a look at one of the 3D representations that was used before the home was built. Here we’re able to see how the architects combatted the difficult sloping block, and integrated the house seamlessly with the natural environment.
