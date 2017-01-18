A 370m² eco-home built in record time

Are you ready to be surprised and speechless? Today our feature property is one that truly exudes the essence of organisation, planning and determination. The owners of the dwelling – a young couple with a small child and one on the way – were seeking to build a family residence that could accommodate their growing family. Looking for something unique, their chosen plot was situated on a sloping site, surrounding by both a river and a forest. Enjoying such panoramic views of the Portuguese countryside, while located in an area of magnificent natural beauty, the couple decided they required a house that would work in an eco-friendly fashion with the landscape. To accomplish this, they enlisted the assistance of the team at Lethes House.

Boasting plenty of impressive energy saving features, the home’s footprint is minimal. However, one of the most impressive things regarding this house is the small amount of time it was able to be created. Completed in just three and a half months, the 370 m² family abode is truly incredible. Better yet, this property was built to budget, for only S$243,000! Are you impressed yet? Whether you like modular, pre-fabricated homes or not, you’re guaranteed to be taken by this gorgeous and truly unique eco-home below. Go on, check it out…