Surprise visit? How to clean the house in 5 minutes!

Is there anything worse than guests showing up to your house unannounced? While it might be nice to have a few pop-ins now and then, it can also wreak havoc if your home isn’t neat, orderly or clean. Whether you’ve organised a party and a reveller shows up early, or your in-laws decide to make a surprise visit, an unclean house is sure to cause stress and anxiety.

Want the solution? We’ve got some seriously helpful tips that will help you speed-clean your home in less than 5 minutes! A speed-clean might not thoroughly sanitise your dwelling, but often that’s all it takes to get your home looking stylish, clean and orderly – and perfect for anyone that might come walking through your front door. Ready to start speed cleaning?