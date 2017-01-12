Your browser is out-of-date.

8 simple ways to make your house feel like home

Balcony makeover - English, Studio Earthbox
There is more to a home than simply a place to 'sleep, eat, repeat'. A home is where we gather with family and friends, rejuvenate our bodies and our minds, while feeling safe, secure and at peace. If you’ve just moved into a new home, you’ll find it will take a while for that truly ‘homey’ feeling to show itself. In addition, a poorly designed abode can often leave you feeling disconnected, uncomfortable and generally uneasy.

Luckily, there are a few simple changes that you can make to ensure your house feels like a home, and you are able to feel welcomed, warm and calm. Would you like to know how? Read our 8 tips below and start transforming your abode today.

1. Window dressings

There is nothing like good curtains, drapes, blinds or shutters to help a house feel like a home. Dress your windows adequately and you’ll impart warmth and ambience, as well as privacy.

2. An organised outdoor ‘chill’ space

Balcony makeover - English, Studio Earthbox
A balcony, terrace or garden is a perfect area for one to chill out, relax and unwind after a long day. Set up a sitting space and watch your home transform.

3. Rustic décor

L'envers du décor, Pixcity
Rustic décor is ubiquitous with comfort and cosiness. Instead of harsh modern items, consider some rustic touches to soften your decoration and impart a hospitable aesthetic.

4. A clean, accessorised bathroom

PROJET CRIMEE, architectes intérieurs: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design
A clean bathroom is a must, while certain accessories can really assist in ensuring your room feels personalised and unique.

5. A rug

Appartement industriel chic & moderne 55m2 75010 Paris, Espaces à Rêver
Whether you have tiles, carpet or hardwood, a rug is the perfect homely accessory that will provide your home with a sense of comfort and a welcoming atmosphere.

Need assistance with your home’s design and ambience? Chat to an expert via the homify website and start planning your dream home today!

6. Sumptuous sleeping quarters

Appartement industriel chic & moderne 55m2 75010 Paris, Espaces à Rêver
As the bedroom is one of the most crucial spaces within the home, it’s essential you deck it out with cosy textiles and plenty of sumptuous accessories.

7. A social eating area

Tycoon Place homify
If your house is feeling a little unloved or unwelcoming, you might try setting up a dining area and inviting your friends or family around to warm up your abode with a cheery dinner and drinks.

8. Artwork

Living Room homify
Unique, personal or original artwork will always help a house feel more like a home. Try your hand at a DIY, take some photographs or help out a local artist by purchasing something chic.

Want to check out some more homely and inviting dwellings? We think you’ll like: 9 colours perfect for decorating a small apartment

5 beautiful homes with space-expanding decks
Do you have any other neat suggestions? Share them with us!

