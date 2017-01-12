8 simple ways to make your house feel like home

There is more to a home than simply a place to 'sleep, eat, repeat'. A home is where we gather with family and friends, rejuvenate our bodies and our minds, while feeling safe, secure and at peace. If you’ve just moved into a new home, you’ll find it will take a while for that truly ‘homey’ feeling to show itself. In addition, a poorly designed abode can often leave you feeling disconnected, uncomfortable and generally uneasy.

Luckily, there are a few simple changes that you can make to ensure your house feels like a home, and you are able to feel welcomed, warm and calm. Would you like to know how? Read our 8 tips below and start transforming your abode today.