​5 soothing bathrooms you'll wish were yours

Washing away the day’s dust, grime and exhaustion in a soothing shower, or feeling your tense muscles relax as you enjoy a hot soak in the tub – the bathroom is a sanctuary of sorts, a tranquil zone that should calm you and give your peace of mind a boost. For this reason, it's necessary to pay careful attention to the details of bathroom décor – the materials to be used for the walls and floor, the windows, fittings and accessories – everything makes a difference. Today we bring you 5 beautiful bathrooms, all with that je ne sais quois, to inspire you to improve yours! Let's take a look…
The soothing greenery, natural woodwork and tropical feel create an ambience reminiscent of an Asian villa resort! The design on the upper part of the wall, the large rectangular mirror and the stylish washbasin build a luxurious environment that is considerably heightened by the elegant bathtub accessorised by a lovely fern. Soaking in the tub with a frond swaying above you as you look at the green scenery outside the window – what a gorgeous way to relax! This lovely bathroom was designed by the architects at W. D. A.
This is indeed a unique way to soothe the senses! Bringing an outdoor experience to your bath, the sleek white tub nestles amid gleaming black in this unique outside location. The wooden walls and ceiling add warmth and complement the natural feel of this soothing space that will allow you to breathe fresh air as you bathe!
The modern décor of this contemporary bathroom opens into a gorgeous forest! With such a stunning landscape at your doorstep, it’s easy for your tensions to flow away!
This amazing bathroom in a completely private courtyard has a unique open design that allows a flood of natural light to enter through the glass. The striking tiles are teamed with a trendy rectangular washbasin and mirror, and illuminated by soft yellow lights. The unique experience of relaxing in this bathtub with such a close view of the outdoors is sure to be memorable!
With an ambience that takes us to the resorts of beautiful Bali, this elegant bathroom is a marvellous creation of stone and wood, exuding warmth and serenity in no small measure. The lush plant enhances the natural beauty of this space. What a soothing environment in which to wash away your troubles…
These 5 spectacular bathrooms are a vision of calm beauty! A sense of restfulness and joy pervades the atmosphere in each one, giving us plenty of material from which to take inspiration for creating our own little bathroom haven.