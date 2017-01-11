10 wooden homes for a natural life

Nothing quite conjures up the feel of rustic living like a wooden cabin. The very image brings associations of simple living, a close connection to the earth and lots of cosy time spent enjoying the quiet things in life. A private rustic getaway doesn't just appeal to the hermits among us, it's perfect for couples looking for some romance or even a large family looking to spend some time reconnecting over outdoor activities.

So today, we present a collection of the finest wooden homes we have here on homify! Some of them are downright gorgeous…