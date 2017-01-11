10 wooden homes for a natural life

Nothing quite conjures up the feel of rustic living like a wooden cabin. The very image brings associations of simple living, a close connection to the earth and lots of cosy time spent enjoying the quiet things in life. A private rustic getaway doesn't just appeal to the hermits among us, it's perfect for couples looking for some romance or even a large family looking to spend some time reconnecting over outdoor activities.
So today, we present a collection of the finest wooden homes we have here on homify! Some of them are downright gorgeous…
The cute wooden cabin has a lovely connection with the outdoors. It's not too showy either. The floor size may be small but that is compensated by the extended height of the home and the large glass wall on one side.
This pale wooden cabin has a simple large living space, but the real eye catching factor is the facade. The glass wall ensures an open breezy connection with the outdoors and the peaks give it a warm, classic look.
This colonial-style wooden cabin would fit perfectly on the set of an old cowboy film. The best part is the large porch area. It's surrounded by windows and rooms on three sides so it feels like a very integral part of the indoor life of the home.
Big chunky wooden logs exude solidity and strength. There is something raw about this kind of wooden home that distinguishes a wooden cabin from any other type of wooden home.
Wood brings a lot of natural variation and rich colour to any home. So it's perfect for a totally minimalist approach. This wooden cabin has a smooth and modern feel that breaks everything right down to the essentials.
Half-peaked roofs are definitely a theme in many of the cabins we have seen today. This one also has a wooden facade that slightly resembles the lines of the forest surroundings.
This little wooden cabin has that shell-like facade that's so popular with architects at the moment. The use of one single material emphasises the simplicity of the aesthetic.
This rather large wooden cabin is built for entertaining large groups of people. What makes it special is the wooden exterior and the forest surroundings. Note the large and private entertaining area on the second level. It has lots of large glass windows to take in the views.
Wooden cabins of the past were often dark little hideaways. But this large wooden cabin is definitely built for a modern lifestyle. It has lots of large glass windows and lovely wooden feature panel. It's a home in which you could definitely enjoy the great outdoors without leaving the comforts of home!
This wooden cabin is set in a rather idyllic locale where the land slopes down. The architects have used this to create a modern home that feels a little like a tree house!
For more beautiful homes, have a look at 6 simple feng shui tricks for a happy home.