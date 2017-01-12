Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 beautiful homes with space-expanding decks

April Kennedy April Kennedy
御津の家, 竹内建築設計事務所 竹内建築設計事務所 Eclectic style living room
Loading admin actions …

A balcony, deck or terrace is perhaps one of the best ways to extend your living space for a relatively small amount of money. It can bring the elements of nature into the home, creating a boundless, relaxing feel to the home.

So what are the ways you can make that balcony or deck a real extension of your living space? Well, today we'll present 5 homes with awesome deck space to inspire you. Enjoy!

1. A spacious living room with 12sqm extended terrace

御津の家, 竹内建築設計事務所 竹内建築設計事務所 Eclectic style living room
竹内建築設計事務所

竹内建築設計事務所
竹内建築設計事務所
竹内建築設計事務所

The owners of this home tasked Japanese architect Takeuchi Architectural Design Office with expanding their living space—and this was the glorious result! The wooden deck is 14sqm and the floor of both interior and exterior living spaces is made of the same material and designed to be exactly the same height. This encourages that all-important sense of easy flow between the two spaces.

2. Balcony walls with architectural features

帆居 hammock house, UZU architects UZU architects Scandinavian style garden
UZU architects

UZU architects
UZU architects
UZU architects

Most urban homes will have a somewhat smaller balcony/terrace as seen in this chic apartment. What distinguishes this balcony from many others is its supreme usability. The narrow openings on the side wall invite a breeze into the terrace and you guessed it—make the hammock sway. Finally, notice the good shade and comfy wooden decking. The key takeaway here is that you won't want to use your balcony unless it's super comfortable.

3. A big double-height living room with bifolding doors

リビングとバルコニーの家, インデコード design office インデコード design office Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Wood White
インデコード design office

インデコード design office
インデコード design office
インデコード design office

The bi-folding doors are great here because they allow the occupants to totally open up one wall of the home. This allows an unimpeded flow of air and sunshine into the home. The wooden deck feels like a very natural part of the living room.

4. Glass walls and a hobby room

ウッドデッキで繋がる空間｜趣味を楽しむ住まい 姫路の家, 小笠原建築研究室 小笠原建築研究室 Prefabricated Garage Wood Beige
小笠原建築研究室

小笠原建築研究室
小笠原建築研究室
小笠原建築研究室

The architect of this Japanese home has elevated the humble garage into a very attractive and accessible workshop. The glass walls make it feel more like a living room and less like a traditional garage. The glass also allows lots of natural light into the area, making it far more appealing as a place to hang out. Note the wooden platform, which we assume is designed to be a place free from grease and grit.

5. Elegant dining under a glass roof

アウトサイドリビングのあるシンプルモダンの家, TERAJIMA ARCHITECTS／テラジマアーキテクツ TERAJIMA ARCHITECTS／テラジマアーキテクツ Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
TERAJIMA ARCHITECTS／テラジマアーキテクツ

TERAJIMA ARCHITECTS／テラジマアーキテクツ
TERAJIMA ARCHITECTS／テラジマアーキテクツ
TERAJIMA ARCHITECTS／テラジマアーキテクツ

If you don't have any more floor space, perhaps you could use the ceiling to imbue your dining room with that natural outdoorsy feel. The good thing about a private internal deck like this is that it can also imbue the living areas on either side with a lot of natural light. The dining area can also be used in any weather conditions.

If you like this last option, take a look at the indoor garden in this home…  A simply fantastic house.

This garish apartment gets a chic modern makeover
What do you think of the homes we've explored today?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks