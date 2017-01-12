5 beautiful homes with space-expanding decks

A balcony, deck or terrace is perhaps one of the best ways to extend your living space for a relatively small amount of money. It can bring the elements of nature into the home, creating a boundless, relaxing feel to the home.
So what are the ways you can make that balcony or deck a real extension of your living space? Well, today we'll present 5 homes with awesome deck space to inspire you. Enjoy!
The owners of this home tasked Japanese architect Takeuchi Architectural Design Office with expanding their living space—and this was the glorious result! The wooden deck is 14sqm and the floor of both interior and exterior living spaces is made of the same material and designed to be exactly the same height. This encourages that all-important sense of easy flow between the two spaces.
Most urban homes will have a somewhat smaller balcony/terrace as seen in this chic apartment. What distinguishes this balcony from many others is its supreme usability. The narrow openings on the side wall invite a breeze into the terrace and you guessed it—make the hammock sway. Finally, notice the good shade and comfy wooden decking. The key takeaway here is that you won't want to use your balcony unless it's super comfortable.
The bi-folding doors are great here because they allow the occupants to totally open up one wall of the home. This allows an unimpeded flow of air and sunshine into the home. The wooden deck feels like a very natural part of the living room.
The architect of this Japanese home has elevated the humble garage into a very attractive and accessible workshop. The glass walls make it feel more like a living room and less like a traditional garage. The glass also allows lots of natural light into the area, making it far more appealing as a place to hang out. Note the wooden platform, which we assume is designed to be a place free from grease and grit.
If you don't have any more floor space, perhaps you could use the ceiling to imbue your dining room with that natural outdoorsy feel. The good thing about a private internal deck like this is that it can also imbue the living areas on either side with a lot of natural light. The dining area can also be used in any weather conditions.
