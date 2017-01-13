The narrow home with an utterly perfect interior

No matter how developed or densely populated an area, there is always an opportunity to create a mini oasis within the home. Today's home shows just how it can be done. The home is located in the centre of Japan and is bounded on two sides by stark concrete car parks!

It hardly seems a promising start for a dwelling, but this is what makes the dwelling so unique. But Japanese architects Reiji Yasue have created a design that covers two levels, has a private courtyard, some very smart window design and more. Let's have a look at it in pictures!