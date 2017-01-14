21 ways to renovate your home with very little effort

If you have ever been amazed at how much difference a quick ten-minute repair can make on your home, you'll know that there are a million little things you can do to upgrade your living space without spending much money.
These are the humble things that pop up as we go about our lives and get easily forgotten as we focus on the big home furnishings or makeovers that really demand attention. But, of course, these little things are just as important because they make your home feel well cared-for and can make the difference between a house and a home. So let's check out 21 little things you can do to renovate your home really easily!
The LED lights in this kitchen make it look very slick and they are very easy to install. Best of all they are incredibly environmentally friendly and will last forever.
Mould and grime can very easily build up over time to make your bathroom look grotty. This means it's time for a good deep clean with some vinegar and baking powder. Your bathroom will look sparkling new in no time. If there are old cracks or stains, you might even consider regrouting them completely.
Banging doors can get annoying over time. So get a good doorstop to make life easier. They are practical and extremely cheap to buy too.
The very first thing most visitors see is your doormat. So switch it out or clean it properly to create a fresh new look.
We experience our homes in more than just visual terms. So sort out any annoying squeaks and creaks in the home. All you need to do is oil the hinges of the windows and doors.
Dampeners and stick on pads can make a huge difference to the sharp sound of chairs scraping along the surface of the floor. They are also important because they will help avoid damage to the floor as well.
Sofas generally endure a lot of use so they can quickly started to look worn and old. This is particularly so if they are in the sun. Get a protective throw to protect the surface or invest in a good protective spray.
Not everyone is a fan of stencilling. But there is no doubt that stencils are one of the easiest and most fun ways to add a little decorative appeal to the home. They can also be painted over very easily.
When first moving into a home, it can be hard to anticipate just where exactly you'll need hooks. So if you have any regular little areas that tend to get cluttered, sort that out with a few choice hooks.
Grease and grime can quietly build up on the reflective surfaces of the home. So it's often enlightening to realised how fabulously fresh your home and your bathroom in particular can feel when you clean the walls. Just use some white vinegar and warm water for a totally natural approach.
Fresh flowers instantly infuse the home with new life. You don't need a huge arrangement to create a lovely effect. Just a few small floral arrangements in some glass bowls should do the trick.
Here is another stencil design that should inspire who want to think a bit bigger. The good thing about this kind of design is that it makes the entire room feel a bit jungly and wild. It's often lovely to start the design from ground level so the stems seem to grow up the walls.
A big white sphere-like light shade like this is incredibly cheap and chic. Most light shades don't take long to install and they will give the home an instant lift.
It's no secret that a big closet clean-up will have a big effect on the feel of your home. But take things one step further and look at how you might revise your storage space with boxes or customised storage spaces to that tidy-up last.
Cheap plastic laundry baskets are often ugly. But for just a little extra money you can turn this mundane household item into key part of your decor. Something with a lid that closes is particularly good.
Less is more when it comes to most people's homes. So consider how you might strip things down to a minimum and execute it with style. Have a look at the work of some good interior designers and decorators on this site and note how few elements are actually on display in each interior. This little antique style light is a good example of how a simple little thing can look quite chic.
It is fairly obvious when our homes need a regular clean. But a good deep clean often gets put off far too long. So research the options for deep cleaning your rugs and carpets. It will make a huge difference to the home, particularly if you have pets!
Kitchen utensils have become quite fancy in recent years. So make the most of them by putting them on display. A hanging rail or magnetic board will help.
Mini air fresheners, oil sticks or scented candles will make your home smell sweet and well cared-for. Diffusers are often a good idea because they will continue to scent the air without barely any work on your behalf.
Check out some IKEA hacks online and search for ways to personalise your generic furniture with a lick of paint. A thick bold lacquer is often a good approach.
Finally, gather your favourite artworks, photos and objects, then put them in some cheap frames. Better yet, create a whole gallery wall.
Perhaps this is the time to rearrange the furniture and look at