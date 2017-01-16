A 65m² one-room apartment full of ideas

The one-room studio we'll explore today is just 65m² and has the most incredible vaulted ceilings. It's located deep within a maze of old streets in the ancient Italian city of Gallipoli and has all the character and charm of a typical old building from this area.

Italian architects Ossigeno, have refurbished into a lofty home for one and used mezzanines and simple, modern elements to make the most of its vast height. So prepare yourself for some old Mediterranean charm and come with us on a photo tour. It's a completely unique little home, but it also poses lots of solutions for those living in any kind of small apartment with high ceilings.